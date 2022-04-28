Burritos for Beds Returns to Chevy’s Fresh Mex for 9th Year on May 11th

A new house and a new challenge headline the 9th Annual Burritos for Beds breakfast on Wednesday, May 11, at Chevy’s Fresh Mex in Annapolis. The public is invited to enjoy a delicious breakfast and donate to support the Samaritan House. This year, funds raised will go to complete a new home on the Campus of Recovery grounds.

“We purchased a home adjacent to our campus last year and have been renovating it to accommodate clients who have completed the program but need temporary housing as they re-establish their lives,” said Mike Dillon, Samaritan House board of directors’ president. “Renovations should be complete mid-summer. Now what we really need is furnishings- kitchen equipment, beds, bedding, furniture- all the things that go into setting up a new home for nine people.”

It will take an estimated $50,000 to fully equip the new transitional house, which will have beds for nine men, two living rooms, a library nook, a kitchen, bathrooms, a full basement, and an outdoor patio. Members of the board of directors have pledged to personally contribute $25,000 and are asking supporters to match that amount, achieving the $50k goal. Monetary donations can be made at the event or online at SamaritanHouseAnnapolis.org/giving , choosing the Campus of Recovery or Burritos for Beds option. Anyone donating $50 or more at the May 11 breakfast will receive a Samaritan House t-shirt, while supplies last.

Samaritan House is a state-certified addiction recovery facility founded in 1971 by a group of men who saw the need for residential addiction recovery care. With the addition of this property, Samaritan House has four houses accommodating 48 residential and transitional clients on 13 wooded acres just off Forest Drive in Annapolis.

The 9th Annual Burritos for Beds breakfast is 7-10 am at Chevy’s Fresh Mex (2436 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis). If you cannot attend but would like to support Samaritan House, you can visit SamaritanHouseAnnapolis.org/giving , and select the “Burritos for Beds” option.

