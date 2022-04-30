Bowie Blowout! Baysox Tops Akron 20-6

The Bowie Baysox silenced the Akron RubberDucks on Wednesday at Prince George’s Stadium, winning their second-straight game, 5-0. Bowie shut out the visitors using only two pitchers, and let up only one hit. Bowie saw another great offense outing in the eighth when they plated three runs, and Hudson Haskin collected another pair of hits to extend his hitting streak to six games.

This game initially had the makings of a pitcher’s duel, with the only hit by either team in the first three innings coming in the form of a bunt from Brayan Rocchio in his first plate appearance of the night. Baysox starter Garrett Stallings (W, 1-0) kept the RubberDucks in check during his five innings of service, delivering five strikeouts and four consecutive hitless innings following the first.

Joey Cantillo, however, was even more of a force on the mound to start, at one point dealing five consecutive strikeouts and eight total on the day. His outing hit a snag in the fourth as Cody Roberts brought two home thanks to a well-placed RBI single with two outs to break the 0-0 standoff. Cantillo (L, 0-1) was pulled before he could finish the frame, and Andrew Misiaszek entered the game to strike out Shayne Fontana and end the inning. Misiaszek was red-hot in his relief appearance, pitching all the way through the seventh inning and allowing just a single hit in the meantime. He issued a career-high seven strikeouts of his own to the ten Bowie batters he faced.

Tim Herrin took the eighth for Akron but allowed allowing three more runs and four more hits to put the game even further out of reach for Akron. Adam Hall drew an early walk and soon found his way to third by taking advantage of a wild pitch, which made it that much easier to reach home when Gunnar Henderson doubled off Herrin. Andrew Daschbach walked in the next plate appearance, setting up both Hudson Haskin and Joey Ortiz to hit a pair of infield singles and add Bowie’s fourth and fifth runs of the evening. Herrin was eventually able to the final outs, but Bowie had already locked in the game.

Closing up shop for the Baysox, Ryan Watson pitched another stellar outing in long relief. After firing four perfect innings against Binghamton in his Double-A debut last week, Watson (Sv, 1) matched the performance with another four perfect frames to maintain the shutout, Bowie’s first of the season.

Tonight’s game bumps the Baysox to 6-4 on the year, as the win gives Bowie five wins in their last seven games. The series continues on Thursday at Prince George’s Stadium, with Drew Rom scheduled to get the first pitch for Bowie at 6:35 p.m.

