Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Bonus Podcast: Catching Up With Zachary’s–Once A Year Game Show Sale, Mother’s Day Contest!

| April 05, 2022, 09:00 AM

Today we caught up with the flashier version of Steve Samaras from Zachary’s Jewelers and their COO Constance Polamalu to ask about that big green facade on their store!

Seems like it is the Annual Game Show Sale this weekend (April 8-10) which honestly sounds like a blast. Name your price and Steve will give you a deal or no deal. Name That Tune. The Bachelor and more. Spin the wheel and win jewelry, additional discounts, gift cards to local restaurants, etc. And drop a token and play Plinko for a chance at $500 of Zachary’s Holiday Cash. Zachary’s is not known for sales, so this is a pretty big deal with discounts up to 70%. But only this weekend.  All the details are here!

We also checked in on their Mother’s Day Contest! If you are (or have) a 5th-grade student, they can design their own piece of jewelry (sketch it out) and submit it online. A Panel of designers will select three to actually make into a custom-made Mother’s Day gift.  The deadline to enter is April 22!

Congrats to Constance for being named as one of the 20 Under 40 in the jewelry biz by Jewelers of America and finally.. we discussed the garish sequined sport coat Steve was wearing and apparently he has two!

Have a listen. This one was fun–as it always is with these two!

Where to find the DNB...

Category: Businesses, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - John Frenaye

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County for nearly 25 years, he realized that there was something missing in terms of community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. In terms of blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake