Bonus Podcast: Catching Up With Zachary’s–Once A Year Game Show Sale, Mother’s Day Contest!

Today we caught up with the flashier version of Steve Samaras from Zachary’s Jewelers and their COO Constance Polamalu to ask about that big green facade on their store!

Seems like it is the Annual Game Show Sale this weekend (April 8-10) which honestly sounds like a blast. Name your price and Steve will give you a deal or no deal. Name That Tune. The Bachelor and more. Spin the wheel and win jewelry, additional discounts, gift cards to local restaurants, etc. And drop a token and play Plinko for a chance at $500 of Zachary’s Holiday Cash. Zachary’s is not known for sales, so this is a pretty big deal with discounts up to 70%. But only this weekend. All the details are here!

We also checked in on their Mother’s Day Contest! If you are (or have) a 5th-grade student, they can design their own piece of jewelry (sketch it out) and submit it online. A Panel of designers will select three to actually make into a custom-made Mother’s Day gift. The deadline to enter is April 22!

Congrats to Constance for being named as one of the 20 Under 40 in the jewelry biz by Jewelers of America and finally.. we discussed the garish sequined sport coat Steve was wearing and apparently he has two!

Have a listen. This one was fun–as it always is with these two!

