Bonus Podcast: Bay Bridge Boat Show and Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show Are Back For 2022

After a few bumpy COVID years, the Annapolis Boat Shows are back on track for Spring 2022! And we spoke with Mary Ewenson, one of the owners of the shows and publisher of Spin Sheet, Prop Talk, and Fish Talk magazines!

The Bay Bridge Boat Show opens at the Bay Bridge Marina on Kent Island on April 21st and rolls through April 24th. And then, from April 29th through May 1st, the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show will be the highlight of City Dock, Ego Alley, and downtown Annapolis.

BMW is a sponsor this year and for your land-based fun, be sure to take one of the new electric cars for a spin. New at the Bay Bridge Boat Show (thanks to the delay in Rockfish season) is a fishing pavilion–so if you enjoy fishing the Bay, here’s your place.

Both shows will feature education seminars, boat dealers with all of the latest models, and vendors with all the equipment needed to outfit your power or sailboat. And if you are wondering if you can afford a boat, La Victoire, a financing firm, can get you pre-qualified on the spot to start your shopping!

But start here as Mary and I talk about the return of the shows and really how to get the best out of them.

Have a listen!

