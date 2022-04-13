Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
Bonus Podcast: A Few Moments with Todd Snider

| April 13, 2022, 06:00 PM

Todd Snider says he loves playing Rams Head On Stage, and he will be doing it again for a nearly sold-out crowd on Monday, April 18th.

We hopped on the phone with Todd just before he took off to see a Cowboy Junkies show in New Hampshire to catch up on his incredible year-long tour (necessitated by a tornado that tore down his Nashville home), who lead the music mob back in the day (spoiler: Johnny Cash) and who leads it today and what it means to be in his basement!

A career that has spanned decades, Snider is a troubadour who found someone who saw potential in an open mic night way back when, and he never looked back!

Have a listen first… and then get a pair of tickets…if any remain!

Where to find the DNB...

