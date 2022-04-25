Bonus Podcast: A Few Moments with Reverend Peyton
It’s no joke that the past few years have been tough on venues and musicians. And Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band was no exception since they are a touring band!
But the Rev is back at it again in support of their COVID-created tenth album Dance Songs For Hard Times–which is entirely appropriate for right now!
Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band will be at Rams Head On Stage on May 5th for one show.
If you like pure, raw blues, this is a show for you. And a special request from The Rev–when you are there, please lose your damned mind!
Now, have a listen, and then go pick up a pair of tickets!
LINKS:
- Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band (Website)
- Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band (Facebook)
- Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band (Twitter)
- Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band (YouTube)
- Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band (Spotify)
- Rams Head On Stage (Tickets)
Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, MUSIC & ENTERTAINMENT, NEWS, Podcast, Post To FB