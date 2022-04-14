Bonus Podcast: A Few Moments with Oliver Wood of The Wood Brothers

Oliver Wood took advantage of the pandemic to write and produce a solo album, and he’s bringing it to Rams Head On Stage on April 20th.

We hopped on the phone with Oliver to catch up and see how that new album all came together and what we can expect at the show. We even got him to confess the one song he is most proud of, and will never get tired of performing. But don’t worry, this Grammy Award-nominated artist is bringing his entire catalog to Annapolis and will feature some new tiff off of Always Smilin’ as well as some favorites from The Wood Brothers and even some from his King Johnson days!

This will be a rare show (The Wood Brothers start their tour in July) and one you need to see if you love The Wood Brothers and Oliver Wood!

Have a listen first… and then get a pair of tickets…if any remain!

