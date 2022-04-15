Bonus Podcast: A Few Minutes With Mary Ramsey from 10,000 Maniacs

It’s been an amazing month for music at Rams Head On Stage and it is not stopping anytime soon. Today, I hop on the phone with Mary Ramsey, the lead singer, and violinist for 10,000 Maniacs!

Their 40th Anniversary Tour continues in Annapolis on April 24th and we covered all the bases with Mary! About that new album, the new songs, the one that means the most to her, what to expect, and if they’ll be drinking after the show! (Spoiler: YES!)

We even talked about what she does to unwind when not on tour! And Mary was amazing to talk to. Felt more like catching up with an old friend!

Have a listen!

