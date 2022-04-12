Black Tie & Diamonds Scheduled for June 11th

The Rotary Club of Annapolis has announced that Let’s Chow will be the beneficiary of its Black Tie & Diamonds gala in 2022.

A single organization is selected each year to receive proceeds from the fundraiser in order to make a significant impact on its mission. This year Rotary is proud to support the work of Let’s Chow, a nonprofit founded by Jordan Foley USNA ’12, to help veterans bridge the gap between leaving the service and entering the culinary industry. Let’s Chow provides cooking therapy, cookware donations, culinary education, and business advice for an aspiring food truck or restaurant owners. To learn more see www.letschow.org

Black Tie & Diamonds will be on June 11, 2022, from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm at the beautiful new Atreeum at Soaring Timbers on Bestgate Road. The event includes an open bar, tastings, hors d’oeuvres, full dinner, decadent desserts, and dancing with music by Intensity. There will be both an extensive silent auction and live auction with vacation getaways and autographed sports memorabilia. An exceptional piece of jewelry donated from Zachary’s Jewelers will be available, as well as a raffle to win a Peloton bike. Individual tickets for $160.00 or tables of ten for $1,600.00 are available now at www.annapolisrotary.org/black-tie-diamonds .

For more information contact Sue Weber at [email protected].

The club will support the Annapolis Police Foundation as the 2023 Black Tie & Diamonds beneficiary.

The Rotary Club of Annapolis includes 145 individuals working to benefit people locally and around the world. The club has three groups that meet at different times for the convenience of members. The Lunch Group meets Thursdays at 12 noon at Annapolis Yacht Club. The Breakfast Group meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month at Eggcellence on Housley Road, and the Happy Hour Group meets on the third Tuesday of each month at Gordon Biersch Brewery in Parole. Guests are always welcome. To learn more about Rotary or to attend a meeting, contact Paul Skrickus, [email protected].

