Baysox Shutout Richmond in Revenge Game

The Bowie Baysox logged their second shutout win of the season on Wednesday night, sailing past the Richmond Flying Squirrels 10-0. After suffering their largest shutout loss since 2018 the previous night, Bowie rode the pitching of Ryan Watson, Adam Stauffer, and Logan Gillaspie to the win. On the offense, Bowie got a key hit from Cody Roberts to open the scoring, as well as later home runs by Gunnar Henderson and Jordan Westburg.

Shifting from a piggyback role into the rotation, Bowie’s Ryan Watson answered the call. After firing eight consecutive perfect innings to start the season, Watson (W, 2-0) opened by retiring the first four batters of the game before allowing a single to Brandon Martorano. While Watson did lose his streak of 28 consecutive outs to begin the season, he carried his scoreless streak for another five innings, allowing only two hits and striking out six batters.

Bowie followed with a pair of relievers, starting with Adam Stauffer. Stauffer logged three innings for the Baysox, striking out a pair of batters. While Richmond did manage four baserunners against Stauffer, none of them got past second base. Closing the night for Bowie, Logan Gillaspie put up the final blank on the scoreboard with a pair of strikeouts and a flyout in the ninth inning.

Richmond threw out right-hander Kai-Wei Teng for his fourth start of the season. His second start against Bowie, Teng danced around an early jam in the second inning when Bowie loaded the bases with no outs, but Bowie lost their chance in an unusual way. Starting when Shayne Fontana was struck by a batted ball, Teng worked two more quick outs to strand the three runners.

Teng lost out on the game in the fourth inning, as Bowie re-loaded the bases with one out. Cody Roberts served the first pitch of the following at bat to right-center field to score all three runners. Teng (L, 0-2) was tagged for two more runs later in the inning when Jordan Westburg popped his team-leading fifth home run of the season to left field, capping the six-run inning.

In the sixth inning, Bowie plated another pair of runs against two Richmond relievers. After a pair of walks and a hit-by-pitch from Blake Rivera, Gunnar Henderson delivered an RBI single to right field. When Richmond’s Tyler Schimpf took on the remainder of the sixth, Bowie plated their eighth run when a wild pitch sailed wide right of the catcher. Henderson punched home the final note for Bowie in the eighth inning, when he took Schimpf deep for his third home run of the season, a two-run shot to right field.

With the win, Bowie snaps their three-game skid, and climbs to 9-7 on the season. Bowie and Richmond will continue their six-game series on Thursday at The Diamond. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

