Baysox Hammer Binghamton for Second-Straight Win

The Bowie Baysox exploded for ten runs on Thursday night, taking down the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 10-2. Eight of Bowie’s runs came in the seventh inning, as the Baysox collected seven hits in the frame. Following a brief rain delay at the start of the game, Drew Rom pitched five scoreless innings for Bowie to earn his first win of the season while striking out eight batters.

The Bowie offense had a delayed start against Jose Butto, as the Binghamton right-hander retired the first 10 batters of the game while striking out seven. Bowie eventually landed their first baserunner in the fourth inning when Jordan Westburg drew a walk and advanced to third base on a single by Gunnar Henderson. When Henderson attempted to steal second base, the throw from home bounced into center field, allowing Westburg to score from third base. Toby Welk later knocked Butto (L, 0-1) out of the game in the fifth inning with a solo home run, making it a 2-0 game.

The game cranked into a new gear in the seventh inning against reliever Nate Fisher. With two runners on base to open the frame, Welk struck again with a two-run double to the left-field corner, knocking Fisher out of the game. Cody Roberts continued the frame with a single to drive in Welk, but was later thrown out trying to advance to second base on a pitch in the dirt. The rally restarted following another walk and a single when Jordan Westburg poked a swinging-bunt single to third base for another run, And Zach Watson followed two batters later with a bases-loaded double to score two runs. The scoring finally peaked with Joey Ortiz, who double home another pair of runs to finish the eight-run frame. Bowie exited the half-inning with a 10-0 lead.

Making his second start of the year, Bowie got a strong performance from Drew Rom. The left-hander ran into a brief bump in the second inning, when Binghamton loaded the bases with only one out, but Rom kept the inning clean. Including the end of the second inning, Rom (W, 1-1) retired the final 11 batters faced while striking out eight total batters, one shy of tying his career-high. Out of the bullpen, Bowie got perfect innings from Easton Lucas and Adam Stauffer before Binghamton broke the shutout. Stauffer allowed a solo home run to Zach Ashford in the eighth inning, and Tyler Burch allowed an RBI single to Jeremy Vasquez in the ninth. With only one out left in the game, Burch was lifted for Nolan Hoffman. Hoffman wasted no time in grooving a groundout to finish the game.

Bowie moves to an even.500 record for the first time this season with the win, and have a chance to move into a winning record on Friday when they continue the series with Binghamton. The first pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

