Baysox Fall One Run Short in Loss to Richmond

The Bowie Baysox fell one run short of collecting their second-consecutive win on Thursday night, falling to the Richmond Flying Squirrels 5-4. Bowie trailed 3-0 after the first inning but recovered to tie the game at three by the third inning, thanks in part to Andrew Dashcbach’s third home run of the season. Richmond used single runs in the fifth and seventh innings to push back ahead while holding Bowie to just 1-for-16 at the plate with runners in scoring position.

Drew Rom hit an early speed bump in the first inning, as Richmond strung together five-consecutive base hits, including three doubles, to plate three runs. Rom did not allow anything after the first inning, but lengthy at bats forced him to depart the game after tossing 67 pitches in just three innings. After Bowie had tied the game in the third inning, things turned over to Cameron Bishop. The left-handed reliever logged a perfect fourth inning but allowed a run in the fifth inning on a walk to Will Wilson and an RBI single by Frankie Tostado. Bishop (L, 0-2) was eventually tagged for another run in the seventh inning following another walk to Wilson. Morgan McSweeney was brought on to relieve Bishop, but he allowed the inherited Wilson to score on a single by Brandon Martorano, Richmond’s fifth run.

After Richmond’s quick jump into the driver’s seat, Andrew Daschbach responded with a line-drive home run to left-center field, a two-run shot to bring Bowie within one run. Right-hander Brayan Brickhouse threw wild in the third inning, walking three batters and allowing the tying run to score for Bowie.

The Bowie offense slowed against Ryan Walker (W, 4-0), as the first reliever out of the bullpen for Richmond faced a minimum of over 1.2 scoreless innings. Cutting the game back to one run, Hudson Haskin extended his hit streak to four-consecutive games with an RBI single to score Cody Roberts, forcing Richmond to lift reliever John Russel in favor of left-hander Chris Wright.

Wright (Sv, 2) had his trouble after ending the eighth inning, as Bowie drew two walks and loaded the bases in the ninth inning. On a 1-2 pitch, Wright caught Cody Roberts looking on a breaking pitch for a called strike three, stranding Bowie’s tying run at third base to end the game.

The 13 runners left on base for Bowie on Thursday is a new season-high mark. Bowie and Richmond will continue their six-game series on Friday at The Diamond. Antonio Velez is scheduled to start for Bowie, with the first pitch set for 6:35 p.m.

