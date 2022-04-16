Baysox Battle to Earn Third Win in Binghamton

The Bowie Baysox hit hard and often against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Friday night toward a 6-2 win. Bowie scored all of their runs in the first five innings of the game, highlighted by home runs by Toby Welk and J.D. Mundy. On the mound, Brandon Young hurled five innings of one-run ball, and Cameron Bishop followed with four innings of his own on the back end.

The game was not lacking in baserunners, as Bowie drew three walks in the first inning against Marcel Renteria. Brandon Young walked a pair of Ponies in the bottom of the same frame, but neither side could capitalize on the free passes. Toby Welk took walks out of the equation at the start of the second inning when he homered to left field. It was Welk’s second home run of the season after homering the night before. Bowie rallied for three more runs in the third inning off of Renteria (L, 0-2) when Joey Ortiz doubled to plate a pair of runs, and J.D. Mundy singled to score Ortiz.

Adam Hall extended his hitting streak to six-consecutive games in the fourth inning when he hit a shallow double to center field, taking second base on a late throw by the centerfielder. Hall quickly stole third base and scored on a flyout to give Bowie the 5-0 advantage. Mundy capped Bowie’s scoring in the fifth inning when he led off the frame with his first home run of the season to the right-field corner.

Bowie combined two of their best pitching performances of the year to earn the win. Brandon Young, in his second start at Double-A, had no issue stranding baserunners over his first three innings, leaving five Ponies on base. After a perfect fourth inning, Binghamton plated their first run in the fifth on consecutive hits to lead off the frame, followed by an RBI groundout by Luke Ritter. Young (W, 1-0) finished five innings on the mound, striking out four batters.

Take the back half of the game, reliever Cameron Bishop opened with three scoreless innings allowing only two base hits against four strikeouts. While Binghamton did plate a second run in the ninth inning after an RBI single by Jeremy Vasquez, Bishop (Sv, 1) collected two more strikeouts and a flyout to finish the night.

The win pushes Bowie above the .500 mark for the first time this season, at 4-3. The Baysox and Rumble Ponies will continue their series on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium for the fifth game in their six-game series. Bowie needs to win one of the next to games to secure their first series win of the season. The first pitch on Saturday is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

