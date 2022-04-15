Arundel Federal Partners with BKind to Collect for Those in Need.

Now through May 31st, Arundel Federal Savings Bank has teamed up with BKind, a local Glen Burnie non-profit that provides food, clothing, and hygiene products to those less fortunate in Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.

Items needed include school supplies; infant, children’s men’s, and women’s gently used or new clothing; games for kids (Go Fish, Uno, Playdoh, Chalk, etc.); infant supplies; towels, washcloths and more.

Collection boxes are in all Arundel Federal lobbies in Annapolis, Brooklyn, Glen Burnie, Pasadena, and Severna Park. Click here for the supply list and more information.

