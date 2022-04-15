Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Arundel Federal Partners with BKind to Collect for Those in Need.

| April 15, 2022, 04:09 PM

Now through May 31st, Arundel Federal Savings Bank has teamed up with BKind, a local Glen Burnie non-profit that provides food, clothing, and hygiene products to those less fortunate in Anne Arundel County, Baltimore City, and Baltimore County.

Items needed include school supplies; infant, children’s men’s, and women’s gently used or new clothing; games for kids (Go Fish, Uno, Playdoh, Chalk, etc.); infant supplies; towels, washcloths and more.

Collection boxes are in all Arundel Federal lobbies in Annapolis, Brooklyn, Glen Burnie, Pasadena, and Severna Park. Click here for the supply list and more information.

Category: Annapolis Gives, Businesses, Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake