April 7, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Poetry In Annapolis. Food at OPACY. Rammies. Zombies and Maniacs!

Today…

Poetry Month in Annapolis and this is cool. OPACY is 30 years old and they have a lot of new food to experience. Rams Head wants to know who you loved last year–vote in the Rammie Awards-link on Eye On Annapolis. Dropped a bonus pod yesterday with Colin Blunstone from The Zombies and will be dropping one with Mary Ramsey, the lead singer from 10,000 Maniacs! Keep an eye open!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, April 7th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Light news today…which is a good thing. So, let’s get right into it, shall we?

Unlike the bike lane or the electric ferry, I can get behind this idea from the City of Annapolis…. and for the record..that Ferris wheel–I think it would be a good idea and Mayor Buckley was DEAD serious when he told me he wanted to do it. But this month is National Poetry Month. And we have a Poet Laureate in Maggie Benshaw. So, the City hid poems around downtown Annapolis and Eastport the other day. Sort of a scavenger hunt asking you to share the poetry on social media and a QR code to scan for more fun. Art Farm will host a poetry open mic night on April 22. Maryland Hall will present Women in the Arts A Dialogue Between Nature & Environment featuring the work of Maryland First Lady Yumi Hogan. And finally, a bit of guerilla poetry with pavement markings and poetry painted on the sidewalks. Pretty cool.

I just read that Camden Yards is 30 years old. Can you believe that? But the big news out of Oriole Park at Camden Yards is new food in the stadium. Jimmy’s Famous Seafood will have a stand this year featuring a crab cake egg roll, shrimp rolls, hot dogs with crab meat, and the Mo Gabba platter which is a fried shrimp platter named after #1 fan Mo Gabba who passed away in 2020. $1 for every platter sold will be donated to the JHU Children’s Cancer Center and the Os are matching up to $10K. So go get a Mo Gabba platter this year!

Our friends at Rams Head want your vote. They are taking votes for the Rammie Awards for the best shows of the past year. There are prizes to be had and the winners get a cool engraved Rammie Award. So if you went to a show or maybe you won a pair of tickets from us on a Tuesday, go vote. We have the post up on EyeOnAnnapolis.net with the link to Survey Monkey!

And yeah, that’s all I got! Podcast stuff– dropped an episode with Colin Blunstone from The Zombies–and what a GREAT guy he was. Yesterday I spoke with Mary Ramsey the lead singer for 10,000 Maniacs and she was awesome–so look for that one as well. Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight– Snap Fitness and next Saturday–Junior League of Annapolis.

And that's a wrap for today.

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All of that gets underway in a bit…so, hang tight!

