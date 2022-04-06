April 6, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Police Chase. Movies Back at Harbour Center. Final Blues Fest Money for Ukraine!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Anne Arundel County Police arrest four after shots were fired and a brief chase. Landmark Cinemas coming to Harbour Center by summer. The Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival is hanging up their bass after this year’s fest. The Ever Forward is still stuck. The PArole Rotary, Galway Bay, Brian Boru, Pirates Cove, and Killarney House raised a LOT of dollars for Ukrainian relief. Gary Lidard from The Roof Guy Annapolis has some spring tips to make sure your roof is in good shape. And lot’s of pod news!

Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 6th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

On a rainy Tuesday, an egg salad sandwich from Leeward Cafe makes things a LOT better. That’s all I’m gonna say! Alright, let’s get right into today’s news, shall we?

Shots rang out in a Severn community on Monday. Anne Arundel County Police officers were in the area of Stilmeadows Drive and Jacobs Road when they heard 15 to 20 shots. They headed toward the shots and a neighbor directed them to a grey Honda fleeing the area. Another officer spotted it and it failed to stop. After a pursuit of about 4 miles, the car crossed Route 3 onto St Stephens Church Way and ultimately to a dead-end street. The four suspects fled on foot, but the police chopper found them pretty easily and all four were arrested. Police found 30 shell casings and several live rounds where the shots were fired and about 18 more in the Honda along with some marijuana. The Honda was stolen. In the end, a 24-year old man from Brooklyn, a 16-year old teen from Annapolis, a 22-year old man from Annapolis, and an 18-year old man from Brooklyn were arrested and charged.

Here’s some great news. Landmark Cinemas just signed a lease with the Harbour Center and will be reopening the cinemas by summer. Landmark has theaters in DC and in Bethesda and shows first-run movies, but also foreign films, shorts, art films, and others. Those that know me know my disdain for the mall, so this is outstanding news for me.

What is not so outstanding news for me is that Don Hooker and his daughter Sarah Petska made the decision that this year’s Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival will be the final Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival. And this is a great loss. The fest started 24-years ago and was run as a non-profit festival to raise money for local non-profits like Special Olympics, We Care and Friends, and many others. Over the years, they raised $1.4 million dollars. And they brought more than 300 bands to the sandy beaches of the Chesapeake. To Don and Sarah–thank you. To everyone else, let’s make this year one of the best… it kicks off on May 21st for two days, and tickets are on sale now at bayblues.org, We’re going to be chatting with Don on the 20th so watch for a bonus pod with Don Hooker soon!

And the Chesapeake Bay Blues Fest may be going away, but it looks like that ship stuck off the Pasadena shoreline is here for a while. They tried to tug it and pull it all to no avail. Now they are doing what they hoped not to have to do to get the Ever Forward moving forward again. They will be offloading the cargo of about 5,000 containers to small barges and tugging them back to the port. The thinking is that it will float higher. But it is a time-consuming process and will take a few more weeks.

Spring is a good time to check your roof for damage from the winter or from age. Spring rains are coming. Gary Lidard, an Annapolis native owns The Roof Guy Annapolis and he has a guest column we posted yesterday with some great tips to make sure your roof is in top shape. Check them out at EyeOnAnnapolis.net and if your house is 20 or more years old, it may be time. They do offer free consults and they do terrific work–and the selling point for me is he is local–our kids actually went to St. Anne’s together a looong time ago. You can check it out, his website is theroofguyannapolis.com — easy enough!

Two GREAT stories! Books for International Good Will, that Parole Rotary initiative held a special sale to benefit Ukrainian refugees. Well, they counted the pennies up and they will be sending a check for $12,893 to help out. Their next sale is April 15th ad 16th at their warehouse at 451 Defense Highway, their website is big-books.org And last Wednesday the Irish triplets and the lonely pirate– Galway Bay, Killarney House, Brian Boru, and Pirates Cove all held fundraising dinners to benefit Ukrainian refugees. And THEY counted up the pennies and raise just over $7,000. So a huge thanks to the teams at the Parole Rotary and the Irish Restaurant Company and equally as important… all the people that participated.

And some pod news…look for a bonus podcast later today–likely at noon with Colin Blunstone–he’s a founder of that amazing British group The Zombies that will be coming to Maryland Hall on the 19th! On Saturday for our local business spotlight–Snap Fitness and following them next week–the Junior League of Annapolis. And I just recorded a fun one with one of my favorite coffee shop/cafes– Bean Rush Cafe so keep an eye open for that too!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Rehab 2 Perform, and Alpha Engineering!

OK, so now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And because it’s Wednesday, we have Bridgett aka Beepr Buzz with all your music news in Annapolis After Dark! All that in just a bit!

