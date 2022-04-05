April 5, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Shooting in Annapolis, Police Save Four. Maps. School Buses. Leadership!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Annapolis Police are investigating a shooting in a West Annapolis 7-Eleven parking lot. Anne Arundel County Police save four after an accident. Governor Hogan signs off on new maps. County schools may require students to register for bus transportation. Leadership Anne Arundel to honor 30 new leaders. Bonus pods with Zachary’s Jewelers, The Zombies, and The Rascals! And ticket Tuesday contest courtesy of Rams Head On Stage!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 5th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Yesterday I paid for playing hooky at the film fest. But I am close to getting caught up–so if I owe you a call, email, tweet, etc…hang tight. But it was SO worth it! OK, enough of that, let’s get into the news, shall we?

The bullets are flying in Annapolis again. The Annapolis Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on Taylor Avenue in West Annapolis. It happened at 315am on Saturday. Police were called for a report of shots being fired. They arrived to find the store empty and the clerk nowhere to be found. There was evidence found of the shooting but so far no victim has been located. Police were able to determine that an altercation took place between the clerk and at least two customers.

A couple of quick-thinking Anne Arundel County Police officers saved four people’s lives on Friday. An officer was on patrol in Severn-Danza Park and heard a crash. He discovered a van had crashed on Donaldson Avenue, and went through some trees and a fence before landing in a retention pond. The vehicle was beginning to sink and there were two adults and two very young children inside–a 9-month-old and a 3-year-old. They broke out the windows, got the kids unbuckled and taken to safety, and then returned for the adults. No one was injured which is good. But the driver was unlicensed and had warrants so he was arrested. Check out the body cam footage on EyeOnAnnapolis.net its about 2 minutes long and pretty intense and impressive!

The saga of when will the elections be and who will the candidates seem to be over. Yesterday, Governor Hogan signed off on the Democrat-controlled legislature’s revised map. He said he still would have liked the bipartisan map but this is better than the original. And with his signature, Attorney General Frosh said he’s withdrawing his appeal. And the judge who called the initial map unconstitutional is now out of the picture. So I guess that is progress… I guess.

It looks like next year, parents or guardians of Anne Arundel County students may now need to sign up for bus transportation. Rather than provide it to all who qualify, students will now need to register. The Board has asked for this and Dr. Arlotto will deliver it on Wednesday evening. I am curious if this will constitute a contract between parents and the school if the school fails to provide it. I mean let’s be real, they do not have enough drivers as it is and nothing they have done..raises, bonuses etc have encouraged drivers to work for them. And when I checked early last night, already 12 routes had been canceled. Not holding my breath on this one at all!

Leadership Anne Arundel has announced 30 people who will receive new leader recognition at an April breakfast at Carrolls Creek. You can see the names and learn more about Leadership Anne Arundel and this particular program at leadershipaa.org. But I know a bunch of them so congrats to Ashley Lyons from What’s Up Magazine, Ward 2 Alderwoman Karma O’Neill. JoAnn Mattson the new ED at STAIR. Heather Skipper from the Naval Academy. Jackie Coleman the brand-spanking-new Executive Director at Maryland Hall, and Diane Croghan with BWMC. Congrats to all!

And finally, it’s ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage. Last week I told you about the amazing shows.. so, who wants to see Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals on Saturday night? Send a public tweet–not a DM saying that you are trying to win Rascals tickets from Eye On Annapolis and Rams Head On Stage— and tag us and Rams Head! I’ll pick a winner later tonight. And make sure you check out all the other great shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com.

Podcast news. And speaking of The Rascals, be sure to check out that bonus pod, and one coming up with Colin Blunstone from the Zombies who will be coming to town soon. We also dropped a fun one with Zachary’s about their game show sale and Mothers Day Contest for 5th graders! They are such great people, I love chatting with them. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, Snap Fitness, and next week the Junior League of Annapolis Again, keep the suggestions coming. And keep letting your friends know about the Daily News Brief–SO much appreciated!

