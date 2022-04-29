April 29, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Laurel Apartment Fire. Election Day Page Program. A New Maryland Park.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

The Roof Guy – Annapolis and Alpha Engineering!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

The Roof Guy – Annapolis and Alpha Engineering!

Today…

There was an apartment fire in Laurel yesterday. Fire Department responded and was able to put the fire out. Anne Arundel County is participating in the Election Day Page Program to get teenagers to volunteer on Election Day and be interested in politics and register to vote. Maryland has approved funding to help buy and preserve a new park. An event filled weekend, and lot of bonus pod news for you!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Daily News Brief. Good morning, it’s Friday, April 29nd, 2022 this is Liz Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis

This week has felt like the longest week ever. And the cherry on top, I got a massive rent increase on the Eye on Annapolis New York Studio…so Venmo donations are accepted and handle is in the show notes. OK, it is Friday, so let’s bring on the weekend, shall we?

Yesterday, firefighters responded to a 911 call reporting a structure fire at the Horizon Square Apartment complex in Laurel, Maryland. There was smoke visible from a third-story balcony, and when firefighters arrived, there was visible flames. They entered and were able to quickly extinguish the bulk of the fire on the third floor. However, the fire had extended upwards to the fourth and fifth-floor apartments located directly above the original fire apartment. Firefighters located and extinguished the fire on both the fourth and fifth floors with minimal fire damage in either apartment. Several residents were displaced as a result of the fire and Red Cross has been contacted to assist with resources for those occupants. There were no injuries and the fire alarm pull station was activated and in working condition to alert occupants. The Anne Arundel County Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit responded and determined the fire is most likely accidental with the exact origin of the cause still under investigation.

Election Day is coming up and Anne Arundel County is joining several other counties to try to get young teenagers involved in the election process. The Election Day Page Program allows students ages 14 and 15 to work four-hour shifts on Election Day and earn service-learning credit for school. They would come to answer questions from voters and hopefully encourage them to be involved in the political process and register to vote. Students 16 and older may participate but are encouraged to register as election judges instead because, at that age, they are eligible. Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, and Baltimore City already have this initiative.

In the latest park news, Maryland has approved over $5.2 million in funding to help buy and preserve historic land across the Chesapeake Bay. The 5.17 acre property will become Annapolis’s newest park. The land is near Carr’s and Sparrow’s beaches, which were popular with the region’s Black community during segregation, when they were prohibited from visiting other beaches. The state, the City , Blacks of the Chesapeake and the Chesapeake Conservancy have entered into an agreement with The Conservation Fund to acquire the property for around $7 million through a patchwork of funding

With its one-year anniversary, Avelo Airlines announced two new nonstop flights. One from BWI to Wilmington, North Carolina and one from BWI to Orlando. Great for Hilton Head golfers, and also families that want to go to Disney and spend a fortune.

As we start to wrap up, a few events for the weekend. The Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show opens today and runs through Sunday. But get tickets in advance at AnnapolisBoatShows.com because there is only a very small ticket booth and they are not selling to walk ups officially…but if you ask nicely I am sure they would. Sunday is the Annual Rockfish Tournament at the Boatyard Bar & Grill…if you are fishing you are already in, but let’s be real, it’s all about the party–mid-afternoon to 9pm. Sunday is also May Day so get out and see the flowers AND it is the first First Sunday Arts Festival of the year from 11am to 5pm on that first block of West Street. And remember, the Hillman Garage is closing on Monday for a minimum of 14 months to rebuild.

And, that’s it for the news but here’s some podcast news for you. A bonus episode was dropped yesterday afternoon with Don Hooker and Neal Katcef and we reminisced about the Chesapeake Bay Blues Fests of the past and discussed the final one coming up on May 21st and 22nd. Make sure you check that out–those two together are a riot! I will be dropping another one at noon today with Reverend Peyton of Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band–they’re coming to Rams Head in early May and if you are a fan of raw blues…this is the show for you. Definitely check that out when it drops. Up tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight Unity Gardens and next week, one you will want to hear…it’s with Rick Hutzell, the former editor of The Capital who is now working for Meta and producing a local newsletter called Meanwhile, In Annapolis.

And finally., as always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

Solar Energy Services, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company! A quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– The Arts Council of Anne Arundel County,, and theTeam of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company!

It’s Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local. Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday . Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast