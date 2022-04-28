April 28, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Update to Heritage Harbor Fire. AACPS Teacher of the Year. Anne Arundel County 2023 Budget.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

The Roof Guy – Annapolis and Alpha Engineering!

Today…

The investigation into the Heritage Harbor fire has continued. Anne Arundel County Public Schools announced this year’s Teacher of the Year. The Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival has unveiled their logo and theme for 2022. The Anne Arundel County 2023 budget proposal has been planned and will be released later this week. A new Maryland Hall Art Exhibit. And some podcast info!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Daily News Brief. Good morning, it’s Thursday, April 28th, 2022 this is Liz Frenaye and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis

Yup, John called in B-team and here I am. Knees deep in New York real estate and pollen. OK let’s get into the news, shall we?

We have an update to story we brought you yesterday about the house fire in Heritage Harbor. The woman is still in critical condition at the Johns Hopkins Burn Center and investigators believe the fire was started by a lit cigarette in the living room on the couch near a portable oxygen cylinder.

Anne Arundel County Public Schools Teacher of the Year. Charles started teaching HVAC classes at the school after spending 30 years with Unilever Foods. He is the first career technology education teacher to win the award since its inception in 1986. A big congrats to Charles Whittaker of the Center of Applied Technology – North! This 14 year teaching veteran was announced theTeacher of the Year. Charles started teaching HVAC classes at the school after spending 30 years with Unilever Foods. He is the first career technology education teacher to win the award since its inception in 1986.

As we look forward to the summer, The Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival, slated for June 4th, has unveiled their logo. This year the theme is Many Faces, One Pride. Its a really great logo done by Liquified Creative, including the State House, the colors the rainbow and the pride flags, as well as depictions of diverse people in many walks of life. A true testament to this year’s theme, and pride month.

And…the Anne Arundel County budget is out. It will be released in full later this week, with town halls over the county to discuss. Some highlights: the plan calls for the same property tax rate, the plan also includes a measure to eliminate the structural deficits by shaving $20 million off various recurring county expenses. The plan will also fully fund the the county school capital budget of about $189 million. Maryland Hall is announced a new duet art show called ‘ is announced a new duet art show called ‘ Women in the Arts: A Dialogue Between Nature & Environment ’ featuring the work of First Lady Yumi Hogan and Greek artist Mina Papatheodorou-Valyraki. The opening reception will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. tonight.. The full exhibit will run through June 24, 2022. And, that’s all I got! Podcast stuff– Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight–Rick Hutzell former editor of The Capital and his new project … Meanwhile, In Annapolis. And on deck is One You Love Homecare! Solar Energy Services, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. And that’s a wrap for today. But first, a quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– The Arts Council of Anne Arundel County,, and theTeam of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company. It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All of that gets underway in a bit…so, hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast