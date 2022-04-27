April 27, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Woman Injured In Fire. Outdoor Dining In Annapolis. School News!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A woman was injured in a house fire in the Heritage Harbor community. Annapolis Council voted to extend outdoor dining for six months as they study the impact and change the code. The Capital has a redux of the school bus issue this year and a look ahead to next year. US News & World Reports ranked high schools across the country–how did AACPS fare? The spring Sailboat Show is almost here!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 27th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Is it just me or is this whole year whizzin’ by? Seems like yesterday we were saying goodbye to March and here we are, April fading away! Oh well, bring on summer. And apologies for that ear-worm I planted yesterday. HA! Let’s get into today’s news, shall we?

Two people were injured in a fire yesterday afternoon in the Heritage Harbor community. We do not have a lot of details, but just after noon, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department responded to the 2600 block of Compass Drive for a house fire. They arrived and saw smoke showing and it was reported that there may be a woman trapped. They were able to limit the damage to a single room and the contents, however, a woman in her 80s was flown to a burn center with life-threatening injuries, and another resident was sent to a local ER for treatment. We do not know how the fire started, or anything more about the victims. The home was equipped with sprinklers that held the fire in check while the fire department responded.

I forgot to mention this yesterday, but Annapolis has given the green light to outdoor dining for another six months. This has proven to be quite the decisive issue with neighbors fighting businesses. It seems that the Council is poised to change the City code to allow it permanently, but they are taking the next six months to figure it out as it relates to parking and all that. Initially, it was extended for six weeks and then Alderman Arnett called for a reconsideration of that vote. Ultimately it unanimously passed for a six-month extension. One of the reasons I heard was that planning and zoning would not be able to study the impacts, notably parking, in six weeks and needed more time. Well, let’s be real here, any study of parking in the next three to four years will be flawed with the demolition of the City’s prime garage, the re-build of City Dock, and the re-bricking of Main Street. And meanwhile, neighbors will be pitted against businesses.

Rachel Pacella from The Capital has an interesting article on the debacle that was called school buses this past year. Looks like system-wide 5% of the buses did not run, but in the Annapolis area, it was closer to 17%. And despite all the money being thrown out as incentives, the driver shortage remains. One operator said that he is scared for next year since they are adding 25 different routes to accommodate overcrowding and Crofton High. The schools are trying to address this by making bus transportation an opt-in perk. Read the article. What I got out of it was that if you have a kid in the public schools, be prepared for more of the same next year!

And speaking of schools. Anne Arundel County public schools are pretty far behind their counterparts in Montgomery. Baltimore and Howard Counties. US News and World Reports released their list of best public high schools across the country. Eight Maryland schools made the national list–Walt Whitman High in Bethesda was the top Maryland school at 104 of 500. As to 25 Maryland schools in the Greater Baltimore area (and this excludes PG and Montgomery Counties–they are Washington Area), South River ranked the highest at 13, Chesapeake Science Point (a charter school) was at 14, Severna Park was next at 16, and Broadneck was at 19.

And remember this weekend, the return of the Spring Annapolis Sailboat Show! The show opens on Friday and runs through Sunday with a ton of new boats and some brokerage boats to literally sail away. Get tickets in advance–they are not selling them at the show–annapolisboatshows.com is where you want to go.

I can tell when spring rolls around. I get asked two questions–can you recommend a car detailer and a landscaper. And the answer is yes. Detail Dave’s Mobile Detail–they are on Facebook and he did an outstanding job right at my house. As for the landscaper, Jamie Gonzales–he works with his sons and has been helping me out for years–lawn cutting, spring cleaning, retaining walls, larger landscaping–he is not on Facebook, so message me and I can give you his number!

And for our Local Business Spotlight on Saturday former Capital Editor Rick Hutzell and his new venture– Meanwhile in Annapolis! And next weekend– One You Love Homecare!

OK, that's it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Roof Guy Annapolis, and Rehab 2 Perform!

OK, so now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And because it’s Wednesday, we have Bridgett aka Beepr Buzz with all your music news in Annapolis After Dark! All that in just a bit!

