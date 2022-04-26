April 26, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Armed Robbery At The Mall. Biden’s Coming to Annapolis. May Day!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Armed robbery at the Annapolis Mall. Shooting in Lothian. President Biden is coming to Annapolis. May Day is almost here along with the First Sunday Arts Festival! A ticket giveaway from Rams Head On Stage and some upcoming podcasts!

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law is here with some legal tips in his periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 26th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Man, the pollen! Some of the photos and videos I have seen on Facebook are incredible. Hopefully, today’s rains will help that…and to those that suffer–my condolences. OK, enough of that, let’s get into the news, shall we?

Last week I mentioned brazen crimes. Here’s another one. On Friday at 7:30 pm, four masked suspects, two male, and two female went into Macy’s at the Annapolis Mall. They started putting perfumes in a backpack and when approached by an employee pulled a gun. The employee backed off and the quartet fled in a black Infiniti SUV. They got more than $2500 worth of perfume. 7:30 pm. Let that sink in. Police are asking for help–if anyone knows anything, please call them at 410-222-4720.

Also on Friday, actually a bit before the mall incident, County police responded to Sands Road and Berkley Court in Lothian for a shooting. An 18-year-old male was riding his dirt bike when a dark-colored sedan pulled in front of him and caused him to stop. A passenger got out of the rear of the car and began shooting at him. The victim fled on foot and the dirt bike was stolen. Police found evidence of the shooting and the victim was not injured thankfully. The suspects are described as four black males, wearing face masks and driving a dark-colored full-sized sedan. Police are asking anyone that may know anything to contact them at 410-222-1960. And I should mention, that the police did not define a face mask in these incidents so I am unsure if it is a ski mask type of mask or a COVID type of mask.

The White House has not officially confirmed it. And the Academy will not confirm it until the White House does. But we have confirmed from two sources that President Biden will be the commencement and commissioning speaker at the Naval Academy’s graduation slated for May 27, 2022, at the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. Graduation is by invite only so attendees should expect additional security. Traffic woes should not be too much worse than normal graduation as he will chopper onto the Yard and a quick motorcade to the stadium. And of course, this comes with a disclaimer… if it rains and is moved inside, the President typically will not attend. And with everything going on in the world, I suspect if the s hits the fan, all bets are off.

And coming up on Sunday, it will be May 1st And that means May Day. And that means lots of amazing flower baskets and arrangements will be adorning doors and stoops of homes and businesses in Downtown Annapolis. Be sure you plan to walk around–it is one of the most spectacular days there is. And this one is extra special because it is also the first, First Sunday Arts Festival of the year. So get out and spend the day downtown!

And finally, it’s ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage. I have a pair of tickets for TOMORROW’s show with legendary rock band NEKTAR! If you want ’em, email or DM me before noon today and I will select a winner. If you have won recently, let someone else have a shot! I’ll select the winner this afternoon. And make sure you check out all the other great shows coming up at Ram Head at RamsHeadOnStage.com.

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, Rick Hutzell, the former editor of The Capital, and next weekend– One you Love Homecare–a new business in town! Again, keep the suggestions coming. And keep letting your friends know about the Daily News Brief–SO much appreciated!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and The Roof Guy Annapolis.

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And back with a legal brief, Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law. All that’s coming up, in just a bit.

