April 25, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Double Shooting. Assault on Riva Rd. Purple Buses.

Today…

Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a double shooting in Crofton and an assault of a teen along Riva Road in Annapolis. Annapolis has purple buses ready to move you around town for free starting today! A new maritime festival is coming as is Walk for the Woods, and the MRE’s .05K race. And some pod news!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Where to find the DNB...

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, April 25th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

What a splendid weekend! Saturday I worked with SOFO on our Earth Day Greenscape project so when you pass the triangle at Hillsmere Drive or the entrance to Robinwood–take a look at or handiwork. Got a pollen-filled ride on the B&A trail again–got get ready for the Tour de Talbot on June 4th. Learned that there is an NSFW alternative to Wordle called Lewdle, and wrapped it up with a great dinner at Sin Fronteras! A+ weekend for me! OK, we have news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Two people were shot at the Capital Raceway in Crofton on Saturday night. The Anne Arundel County Police were called for a shooting at about 8:30 pm and when they arrived they found a male and female suffering from gunshot wounds. One was struck in the abdomen and the other in the ankle and both were taken to a trauma center. We don’t have more details but expect them a bit later this morning so be sure to check back at EyeOnAnnapolis.net for that.

And after the DNB was released on Friday, the Anne Arundel County Police also reported a broad daylight assault of a teen along Riva Road. It happened on Thursday at about 2:00 pm. A 15-year-old male was walking in the 2600 block of Riva Road–this is near the Board of Education and the CVS and Squisitos…when he was approached by two teen males in dark clothing. They demanded his property and punched him, but before they could get his property, a passing motorist honked their horn and the suspect fled. The victim had minor injuries. This area has had three significant events in the past week–a passenger in a taxi was shot as they were exiting the Festival at Riva Center and then a UPS driver was robbed at gunpoint in the same center. The shooting was just after midnight, but the UPS robbery was just after noon.

Today, you might see purple buses roaming Annapolis. Well, if all goes according to plan you will. These are the new shuttles that will transport you from the outer garages … Park Place, Knighton, and Gotts Court as Hillman gets ready to close next Monday. There are signs all along the route with a QR code to scan to find out exactly where the next shuttle is. The City promises a 10-minute or less frequency. The stops will be at Park Place Garage, Knighton Garage (Lemongrass), Lafayette Street (Graduate Hotel), Calvert Street (Gotts Garage), Church Circle at the Courthouse, City Hall on Duke of Gloucester, and Main at Gorman (Hillman) and then it heads out the same route to Park Place. It is free. Hop on. Later this month there will be on-demand golf cart-type vehicles and later in May some App that will also be on-demand on a point-to-point basis. All of the info can be found at accessannapolis.com

Keeping with Annapolis– a date for your calendar. May 13-15. A brand new festival at City Dock. The Annapolis Up Rigging Maritime Festival. In the fall, downrigging is a big deal for sailing ships as they prepare for winter, and Chestertown has a downrigging festival. Well, Annapolis is celebrating spring with an up-rigging festival. Get it? There will be at least 4 tall ships here along with some others…I know Wilma Lee is poised to be docked as well. Expect music, tours, and education. This is the brainchild of Erik Evans, the Executive Director of the Downtown Annapolis Partnership who started the First Sunday Arts Festival, Dinner Under the Stars, the Chocolate Binge Festival, and others–so you know this will be good.

And THIS weekend–Walk for the Woods. This is the Scenic Rivers Land Trust’s annual hike up at Bacon Ridge. If you have never been to Bacon Ridge–do it..a great hike and has some spectacular scenery. But on the 30th–Saturday, Scenic Rivers Land Trust has guided tours and generally, these are the areas not generally open to the public. They have special photo tours, birding tours, and just nature hikes. You should sign up for them at SRLT.org also, at 10 am and noon, Janice Hayes Williams will lead the Say Their Name remembrance ceremony remembering the people buried there from the Crownsville Hospital days. Janice has done some incredible work to find out the names of the people that correspond with the simple number that was used to bury them. Powerful stuff!

And one more date…and you may want to start preparing now. But the Maritime Republic of Eastport is hosting the 25th Annual .05K Bridge Run on May 7th. The race will start un-promptly around the crack of noon on the 7th and registration is $25 in advance on the MRE website, or $30 the morning of the race. This all goes to support local charities. Now for those unfamiliar, it is a grueling race with a significant uphill climb at the beginning. It begins at the intersection of Compromise Street and Duke of Gloucester and will end on 6th Street just before Severn Avenue. If you want to get an idea…we tossed a video up on EyeOnAnnapolis.net from way back when when I didn’t know how to hold a camera steadily.

Hey, bonus podcasts, Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band was a fun one–pure and raw blues–the real deal. Have a listen to that one and also to April Nyman and Kris Kohlmann from the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County–we find out what they do, and how to have a blast at their upcoming gala–Paint the Town.

I do hope you caught our Local Business Spotlight with Unity Gardens that dropped on Saturday at noon as they all do. Up next, a great conversation with Rick Hutzell about Meanwhile, In Annapolis. Of course, if you have any suggestions for business spotlights–send them my way.

Alrighty, Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report. And, of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast and somewhat psychotic weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

