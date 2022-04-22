April 22, 2022 | Daily News Brief | New Bay Bridge Move Forward. Mexican Restaurant At Town Center. FIFA Bid

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

The Feds said the State can move forward on studying another Bay crossing. Urbano Mexican Fare coming to Annapolis Town Center. Baltimore and DC team up to attract a FIFA World Cup. Boat Shows are back. Kick Gas tonight. Greenscape tomorrow. And lot of bonus pod news for you!

Good morning, it’s Friday, April 22nd, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I swear if George doesn’t find some damned spring weather soon… I have had enough of this cold damp never-ending winter! The only good thing going is that it is Friday, so let’s bring on the weekend, shall we?

This first story has some good news and some bad news. The Federal Highway Administration gave the green light for Maryland to move forward with plans to build another bridge across the Bay. The location selected was adjacent to the existing bridge. Now the state moves to study to select the specific location–there is a two-mile zone to select it. Back in October, the County council approved a resolution for a bigger wider bridge at the location saying it was the best choice. Yesterday, County Executive Pittman said he would have preferred it to be someplace else, but said now we need to ensure communities and environments are protected as we move forward. He said we cannot build yesterday’s bridge tomorrow. That’s the bad news! The good news is that there will be so much infighting and politicking and changing of administrations that this bridge will never be built in the foreseeable future. If there is one thing any Government is good at it is doing studies. I hear Annapolis is planning an addition to City Hall just to store the un-implemented studies! No need to lose our minds over this news.

We are still trying to keep up with all the moves at the Annapolis Town Center, but this one is for sure. Urbano Mexican Fare will be taking over the location once occupied by Bonefish Grill in the Town Center sometime in early 2023. The Mexican restaurant has two other locations in Northern Virginia. I wonder how they will fare when arguably to of the best Latino fare places are within spitting distance–Jalapenos and Sin Fronteras. Anyhow they are throwing a Cinco De Mayo party at the town center on Siete De Mayo from 3 pm to 8 pm. It will be outside and have food, entertainment, and fireworks. There is a $5 admission–we have a link on EyeOnAnnapolis.net and it is a fundraiser for … oddly enough…Feed It Forward DC.

Speaking of DC. Looks like Baltimore and DC have come together to see if they can attract the 2026 FIFA World Cup to the region. They both mounted separate bids and realized that there was strength in numbers. Under this bid, they would play matches at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore…and DC would arrange a fan fest on the Mall expected to attract a million people and will be held in conjunction with the 250th-anniversary celebration of America. And I cannot believe the bicentennial was 50 years ago. That’s all I am gonna say on that. But good luck DC and Baltimore!

As we start to wrap up, a few events for the weekend. The Bay Bridge Boat Show opened up yesterday at the Bay Bridge Marina just over the bridge. I took a peek and it is a GOOD show..and the new Hemmingways–Libbys is fantastic! Can’t wait to go try out a nice dinner there some evening. But get tickets in advance at AnnapolisBoatShows.com because there is only a very small ticket booth and they are not selling to walk-ups officially…but if you ask nicely I am sure they would. That runs through Sunday. And next Friday–the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show opens here in Annapolis.

And tonight from 6 pm to 9 pm, Annapolis Green is hosting their Kick Gas event with more than 30 electric vehicles in the first block of West Street. Electric vehicles are coming for sure–the Mayor even wants an electric ferry—but tonight you can talk to the owners of the vehicles, not the car sales guy. It’s a great way to learn more and see when (not if) an electric vehicle may be coming into your life.

Tomorrow, the City is celebrating earth day with a giant city-wide greenscape project. If you have some time, come on out and help pick up trash, plant beds, weed, and generally make the city more beautiful. The locations are on the City’s site at annapolis.gov and I will be on Forest Drive right at Tyler Avenue bright and early waiting for someone to tell me what to do!

And, that’s it for the news but here’s some podcast news for you. Dropped a bonus podcast yesterday afternoon with Don Hooker and Neal Katcef and we reminisced about the Chesapeake Bay Blues Fests of the past and discussed the final one coming up on May 21st and 22nd. Make sure you check that out–those two together are a riot! I will be dropping another one at noon today with Reverend Peyton of Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band–they’re coming to Rams Head in early May and if you are a fan of raw blues…this is the show for you. Definitely check that out when it drops. Up tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight Unity Gardens and next week, one you will want to hear…it’s with Rick Hutzell, the former editor of The Capital who is now working for Meta and producing a local newsletter called Meanwhile, In Annapolis.

And finally., as always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and The Roof Guy Annapolis!

It’s Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local. Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

