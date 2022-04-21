April 21, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Armed Robbery at Festival at Riva. Doctor Indicted for Fraud. Fluttr!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Armed robbery of UPS driver at Festival at Riva. Local doctor indicted for Medicare and insurance fraud during COVID. Man sentenced to 20-years after fleeing fatal accident. A new local firm will send our greeting cards to whoever you want whenever you want! And some podcast info!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, April 21st, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Hopefully you all survived 420 day! I spent some time with Neal Katcef and Don Hooker yesterday talking about the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival. It is the final year and Don is the man who put it on all these years and Neal is the owner of Katcef Brothers who has been a sponsor from day 1. Was a fun reminisce, and you need to look for that bonus pod dropping today I think, OK let’s get into the news, shall we?

Criminals are more and more brazen. A UPS driver was the victim of an armed robbery yesterday at the Festival at Riva. At 11:20am..let that sink in for a minute, a UPS driver was making deliveries and returned to his truck to find two unknown men with ski masks, gloves, wearing dark clothing, and a gun. They ordered the driver to lay on the floor, and he did, they took 3 to 4 packages and fled in a dark colored Infiniti G35. It is unknown what was in the packages or which way they fled–Routes 50, 97 and 665 are all right there. Keep in mind that just a few days ago, a passenger in a taxi was shot right there when someone opened fire on the cab. Brazen!

Do you remember the name Dr. Ron Elfenbein? He ran for State Senate against John Astle in 2010. And was pretty much in the news during COVID–he had invented a box early on for people to get nasal swabs without having to breathe their air. And then his clinics in Gambrills were some of the first with testing and the monoclonal infusions. Well, now he has been indicted on three counts of healthcare fraud by the US Department of Justice. He is accused of submitting false and fraudulent claims to Medicare and insurers for patients who received COVID tests and treatment at his clinics. He is not alone–there were 17 other doctors across the country. The feds say he took advantage of the health crisis to line his own pockets. The indictments allege inflated billing for hour-long visits that were only 5 minutes or less. It also alleges he submitted more than $1.5 million in claims for office visits and treatment that never happened. If found guilty, Elfenbein faces a maximum sentence of 10 years for each of the three counts.

And apparently today is a bad news kind of day! Guarav “Sonny” Rawal of Glen Burnie was sentenced to 20 years for negligent manslaughter after he got into an accident that left a man dead and fled the scene. He had a blood alcohol content of .12. The accident happened in February 2021 on Route 10 in Pasadena. Police say he was intoxicated, using Snapchat and doing 110 mph in his Mercedes when he slammed into the rear of the victim’s car. He fled on foot and was found a short time later and arrested. He was required to have an ignition interlock on his car for a previous DUI but that was not installed on the Mercedes. And in the release from the State’s Attorney, she emphasized that he was the owner of a pizza shop and named it several times. Not sure why that is relevant…maybe she got a bad slice one time.

OK…better news. There’s a new company in town called Fluttr that is flutter with no E. It is an electronic greeting card company that will mail out real cards to whoever you want for any occasion. The cards are unique and not something you find in the Hallmark store because he uses an army of local independent artists–several from our area including the PVA artists at Bates! Pretty cool. But you can schedule the cards to send whenever and they handle the messaging and mailing for you. The cost is about $7 when I was snooping so not that much more than a run-of -the-mill Hallmark one, but much nicer. I might just take a day and sit down and schedule my cards out a year in advance! You can save 50% of your first order with the code PROMO50. And to check it out and order–head to sendfluttr.com. that’s send fluttr dot com.

And, that’s all I got! Podcast stuff– look for a bonus pod with Don and Neal about the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival maybe today, but if not, then tomorrow! Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight–Unity Gardens with Rick Hutzell on deck!

And that's a wrap for today.

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All of that gets underway in a bit…so, hang tight!

