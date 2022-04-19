April 19, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Passenger in Taxi Shot. 2021 Traffic Fatalities. Budget Tool. Contest!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Annapolis Police responded to another shooting, this time, they arrested a suspect. The Ever Forward cargo ship is un-stuck. Great news from Wild Kid Acres and our entire community. Annapolis Green is kicking gas this Friday and wants you to join them. Executive Chef Gregory James from Inn at Perry Cabin won Chef of the Year. A bonus pod with the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County is coming up and some good local business spotlights!

Scott MacMullan with Scott MacMullan Law is here with some legal tips in his periodic segment– Legal Briefs!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 19th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Did you get your taxes in? And remember the Maryland ones are not due until July! OK, enough of that, let’s get into the news, shall we?

On Sunday morning, Anne Arundel County Police responded to a shooting at the Festival at Riva in Annapolis. A man was a passenger in a taxi cab exiting the shopping center at Riva Road after midnight when shots rang out and hit the cab and the 22-year-old passenger. The cabbie was not injured and he immediately took his passenger to the Anne Arundel Medical Center where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking if anyone heard or saw anything to contact them at 410-222-1960.

Yesterday, M-DOT released some encouraging, yet sobering figures. Most of the US saw an increase in traffic fatalities over the past year, but Maryland saw a reduction. Not a huge reduction, but a reduction nonetheless. It was 3% which equates to 557 fatalities on our roadways in 2021. By far, the most common cause of these fatal accidents is distracted driving and M-DOT reiterates, put the phone down. Their goal has not changed, they are working towards zero deaths and you can find out more, along with many more statistics at zerodeathsmd.gov

It is budget time for the City and the County. While the city is having interminably long meetings televised on YouTube, the County just launched a very cool budgeting tool for the public to see where the money is coming from and where it is going. You want to go to aacounty.org/budde. and BuDDE is an acronym for Budget and Data Development Explorer. The COunty is releasing this in advance of upcoming budget town halls so folks will be able to have the facts and figures when they attend–and you really ought to attend once they are announced.

And if BoCa Flavor gets a few more votes than the second-place company, THEIR budget will need to be adjusted to the tune of $60,000. The local small spice company in Odenton is a finalist in the Barclay’s Bank Small Business Big Wins Award. The owners, Suzanne Delica and Jelece Morris bring the flavors of their home countries–Jamaica and Haiti to kitchens everywhere. BoCa is short for Bold Caribbean flavor. Starting in the midst of the pandemic, the flavors took off. So congrats and good luck to BoCa Flavors!

And finally, it’s ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage. But we’re sweetening the pot with a pair of tickets to the Bay Bridge Boat Show this weekend. I played trivia last night so I am tired..make it simple. Send me an email or a DM on Twitter and tell me if you would rather have the boat show tickets or two to see Livingston Taylor at Rams Head On Stage on May 4th–that’s Star Wars Day! I’ll select some winners tonight. And make sure you check out all the other great shows coming up at Ram Head at RamsHeadOnStage.com.

Podcast news. We dropped a bonus yesterday with April and Kris from the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, Unity Gardens, and NEXT weekend–Rick Hutzell! Again, keep the suggestions coming. And keep letting your friends know about the Daily News Brief–SO much appreciated!

OK, that's it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and our newest sponsor The Roof Guy Annapolis–if your roof is older–check it out before you are in a world of trouble– theroofguyannapolis.com

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And back with a legal brief, fresh off a vacation down South– Scott MacMullan from Scott MacMullan Law. All that’s coming up, in just a bit.

