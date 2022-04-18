April 18, 2022 | Daily News Brief | More Shooting in Annapolis. Ever Forward is Un-Stuck. Wild Kid Acres News. Kick Gas!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Annapolis Police responded to another shooting, this time, they arrested a suspect. The Ever Forward cargo ship is un-stuck. Great news from Wild Kid Acres and our entire community. Annapolis Green is kicking gas this Friday and wants you to join them. Executive Chef Gregory James from Inn at Perry Cabin won Chef of the Year. A bonus pod with the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County is coming up and some good local business spotlights!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is off today but will be back next week with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

Where to find the DNB...

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, April 18th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I hope you all had a great Easter, Passover or Ramadan, or just a great weekend! I learned that attempting a relatively aggressive 20-mile bike ride after not riding since November is not so great for the groin-but a few hot showers and a couple of ibuprofen fixed that all up. A great hike at Quiet Waters Park yesterday and today…I get the latest jab at CVS! OK, we have news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Yet another shooting in Annapolis. This happened on Thursday evening in the 700 block of Newtowne Drive, in the Woodside Gardens community. When police arrived, they found a male on the ground with gunshot wounds to his lower extremities. This stemmed from a domestic dispute and police were able to identify and arrest the suspect–he is a 57-year-old male that lives across town in the Annapolis Gardens community. He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder and is awaiting a hearing.

The Ever Stuck cargo ship is no longer ever stuck and is now moving forward. Yes, they freed the Ever Forward yesterday and she is now at anchor in the Annapolis anchorage for inspections. Once a full inspection is complete, barring any issues, she will proceed back to Baltimore…hopefully not becoming grounded again… to pick up the 500 containers that were offloaded and then turn around and head to Norfolk–the initial destination more than a month ago!

This is some cool news. Wild Kid Acres–a place that every kid and adult needs to go see in Edgewater… has some great news. Through a bond bill pushed by Senator Sarah Elfreth and Delegate Seth Howard, Wild Kid Acres will receive $250,000 to build their community barn on the property as well as a covered arena. Keller Williams Flagship Maryland has chosen them for their Red Day of volunteering and will help them begin the demolition of an old building and get the site ready starting May 12th. They are looking for volunteers to help o…wildkidacres.org is where you want to go. But that’s not all. They also purchased a small farm in Waldorf and are now a certified organic provider of produce and since the community is so critical to their operation, they are donating 100% of the yield for the year to the Anne Arundel County Food Bank! Such great news. And definitely go check out the farm–it is unique, educational, and a lot of fun. Scroll back a bit, we did a local business spotlight with Gerardo a few weeks back!

Annapolis Green is trying to get everyone to kick gas. And they are hosting a party on West Street on Friday evening. live music, Plein air painting, but the kicker is more than 30 electric vehicles from the new BMW Ix (which you can also see and drive at the Bay Bridge Boat Show this weekend) to the Tesla S the Mustang E-Mach (which in my opinion should not be called a Mustang–it’s four doors..c’mon), VW E-Golf, and more. And what’s cool is it is not a sales pitch–these are private cars, so you can ask the owners all the questions you have. Kick Gas is free from 6 pm to 9 pm. And for more info annapolisgreen.com

Congrats to Executive Chef Gregory James from the Inn at Perry Cabin in St Michaels? Why you might ask? Well, he was recently named Chef of the Year by the Restaurant Association of Maryland.. and that is a pretty big deal when you think about the sheer number of places in Maryland! And stay tuned, I am headed to St. Mikes to chat with him soon, so look for a bonus podcast there.

Speaking of bonus podcasts, stay tuned this week for one with April Nyman and Kris Kohlmann from the Arts Council of Anne Arundel County–we find out what they do, and how to have a blast at their upcoming gala–Paint the Town.

I do hope you caught our Local Business Spotlight with Annapolis Junior League, Unity Gardens is up next and after that, a great conversation with Rick Hutzell about Meanwhile, In Annapolis. Of course, if you have any suggestions for business spotlights–send them my way.

Alrighty, with it being Easter Monday, Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is off but will be back next week with your Monday Money Report. And to be honest, I had planned to take off Friday and today, but I forgot to give you all warning, so we stuck it out! But, George Young from DCMDVA Weather IS here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

