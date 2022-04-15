April 15, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Gas on the Rise. Apartments for Homeless. Neuman Out. Thomas Point Tours!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

The gas tax holiday is ending! Anne Arundel County has purchased an old apartment complex to offer transitional housing to the homeless and near homeless. Laura Neuman withdrew from the Governor's race and threw her support behind Peter Franchot. Book your tour of the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse today–they are limited! Some pod news and best wishes for a Happy Passover and Easter to those who celebrate!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, April 15th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

My car detail was partially thwarted yesterday–inside got done and loos great, but the threat of rain has him coming back today! But so far VERY impressed with Detail Dave’s Mobile Detail. I will report back when it is done! Well, it is Friday, so let’s move along closer to the weekend, shall we?

Remember a month ago when the Legislature enacted that gas tax holiday? Well, vacation is over and we can all expect to pay 36 cents more per gallon. The argument I heard for not extending it any further, despite being able to afford it, was that it encouraged driving and the use of fossil fuels so the General Assembly would not extend it. So fill up Saturday because the prices are rising on Easter Sunday. And yes, I realize that there is a good religious joke in there, but I know I will catch flack if I say it!

This is a good use of money I think. County Executive Pittman said the county just bought an apartment complex in Glen Burnie. Formerly called the Doll Furnished Apartments, it will be repurposed to transitional housing for the homeless and near homeless in Anne Arundel County. It will not solve the issue of homelessness, but it will provide 16 units–8 singles and 8 doubles. The County bought it for $3.1 million and there is an additional million needed for renovations. When complete in June of 2023, it will have a new name…Heritage at Madison. Pretty cool!

Former Anne Arundel County Executive Laura Neuman is out. Yesterday, she stepped out of the race for Governor and threw her support behind front-runner Peter Franchot. Neuman was a late entry to the race, and I think she could have been a top contender had she started a year earlier. But with her experience in the public and private sector, I bet you will see her in a prominent position in a Franchot administration. And to Laura Neuman…if you are listening this morning, send me an email to let me know when you are buying me that dinner—I remember that bet we made at the Rams Head about never running for public office again if you lost the County Exec position.

If you have never been out to the Thomas Point Shoal Lighthouse…and you probably haven’t, do it. It is a fantastic tour–takes about 2-hours to complete and is well worth it. How do you get there? Head to the Annapolis Maritime Museum and Park website at amaritime.org and follow the links. Three tours depart from the museum most Saturdays beginning in June and running through October. Now tours are limited to a dozen passengers and are weather dependent so that’s why I am telling you now because many of the slots are already filled up. Oh, and this is the ONLY tour that will take you INSIDE the light. You spend about an hour inside with a docent!

And, that’s it for the news but here’s some podcast news for you. Hope you caught my conversation with Oliver Wood, of The Wood Brothers fame. We dropped it yesterday and he is coming with his solo work to Rams Head on April 20th! Actually been a busy month for musical bonus podcasts– the Rascals, the Zombies, 10,000 Maniacs, Todd Snider, and now Oliver Wood! Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight the Junior League of Annapolis and after that… Unity Gardens. We do have a few more bonus pods coming up too– Arts Council of Anne Arundel County, Stephane Wrembel. And Don Hooker from the Chesapeake Bay Blues Fest–still so bummed this is the final year!

It’s Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, and keep shopping local. To all who celebrate, Happy Easter and Happy Passover. Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

