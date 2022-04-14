April 14, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Gun Store Robbery. Kudos to Schools. Free Coffee From WaWa

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

The Roof Guy – Annapolis and Alpha Engineering!

Today…

Three suspects carjacked a car and crashed it into a gun store in a robbery attempt. The maps are fine, the election can proceed. Anne Arundel County Schools set a record for graduation rates. AMC Theatres will be taking over the Annapolis mall Bow Tie Cinema location. Free coffee at Wawa today! A bonus episode with Todd Snider, and more!

It’s Thursday, which means that Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace is here with your Maker Minutes with great ideas to work out your mind and hone your skills.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Thursday, April 14th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I am amazed at the little things that make me happy! A new screen protector on my phone..no more cracks! And I am getting my car detailed today…waiting on Dave from Detail Dave’s Mobile Detailing to come. He came highly recommended, so I will let you know tomorrow! OK let’s get into the news, shall we?

This blows my mind. The Anne Arundel County Police responded to Worth A Shot–a firearms dealer in Millersville for an intrusion alarm in the middle of the night. They arrived to find a car crashed through the window and three suspects attempting to steal guns from the display cases. They detained one, two fled and they quickly found them. The car was stolen a few hours earlier in an armed carjacking in another jurisdiction and one of the suspects who fled had a loaded handgun. All were arrested without incident which is very fortunate. And as to what blows my mind, the three were teenagers…a 15-year-old had the gun, and two sixteen-year-olds.

The saga is done! The final appeal has been ruled upon and the latest iteration of legislative maps will stand. The Maryland Court of Appeals ruled yesterday and said the maps did not violate the State constitution and ordered that all proceed to the primary elections on July 19th as planned. And if you have a momentary lapse of judgment and want to get into this political mess–the deadline to file to run for office is this Friday, April 15th at 9:00 pm.

Some great news out of the County Schools. For the first time ever, more than 90% of high school seniors graduated in 2021. 90.25% is the number and that marked the third straight year of improvement. And nine out of 13 high schools have rates above 90%. And kudos to the most improved school–looks like Glen Burnie High! Well done all!

Not sure why movie theaters have made the news twice in a month here, but we told you last week that Landmark Cinemas will be taking over the old Bow Tie Cinema at the Harbour Center. And now, it looks like Bow Tie is bailing out of the mall as well. AMC Theatres just bought seven theatres from Bow Tie including the 11-screen Annapolis Mall one. I don’t expect too many changes, but the new branding should take place next weekend–the 22-24th. And unfortunately, if you have a BowTie gift card, you are SOL unless you go to one of the remaining Bow Tie theatres.

If you are a coffee lover and are not from Pittsburgh–listen up. Today, Wawa is celebrating its 58th anniversary and is giving away free coffee all day long. No restrictions other than one per customer. Small, medium, large..it’s all yours. They said they expect to give away 2 million cups of coffee in their 690 stores—jeez that is 2900 cups per store in one day! WOW. And all you Yinzers… I don’t see Sheetz doing this!

And, that’s all I got! Podcast stuff– dropped a bonus episode with Todd Snider–a lot of fun and he clued me in on the pecking order in the music industry — said it was very mob-like and identified the don and the consigliere– check that out it was a lot of fun. I should also have another one this week with Oliver Wood from The Wood Brothers! Up this weekend on the Local Business Spotlight– Junior League of Annapolis and then Unity Gardens on deck!

And that’s a wrap for today. But first, a quick thank you to the sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Alpha Engineering, Solar Energy Services, the Roof Guy Annapolis, and the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company.

It is Thursday so we have Trevor from Annapolis Makerspace with your Maker Minutes. And of course, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All of that gets underway in a bit…so, hang tight!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast