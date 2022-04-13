April 13, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Teen Shot in Eastport. Annapolis Pride is Back. Dell Scholarship Winners.

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

A teenage boy was shot in Eastport. An elderly woman is in critical condition after a house fire in Severn. Three County students receive $20,000 Dell Scholarships. Annapolis Pride is back! A contest winner, some bonus pods and what’s on deck for our local business spotlight!

Back with her weekly Annapolis After Dark is BeeprBuzz. She’ll keep you up to speed on all of the fantastic live music we have in the area!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Wednesday, April 13th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

So, here we are, another Wednesday. it is hump day and National Peach Cobbler Day–bet you didn’t know that!! Alright, let’s get right into today’s news, shall we?

Yet another shooting in Annapolis. Yet another shooting in Eastport. Yesterday afternoon, a 15-year old boy was gunned down on Federick Douglas Street in the Eastport Terrace Community. At least five shots rang out just after 4 pm while children were enjoying the sun and their spring break from school. The boy was struck multiple times and flown to a local shock trauma center. While The Capital is reporting he is in stable condition, we have heard from neighbors that he had passed away. We are trying to confirm which is correct as we speak. But the wording on a release from the police department was unusual, they said, “At the time of transport, the victim was listed as being in stable condition. ” which is different than the victim is listed in stable condition. There are no suspects at this point and the shooter is still at large. Police are asking for anyone that may have seen or heard something to contact them at 410-260-3439

A woman in her 70s is in critical condition at the Johns Hopkins Burn Center after a fire in her Severn home. On Monday evening, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was called to Portsmouth Drive in Severn when a neighbor reported smoke coming from the windows. Firefighters found a fire in the living room which was quickly extinguished, but the woman who was on the second floor was in cardiac arrest. We do not have a word on her condition just yet. The fire was ruled accidental and there were working and activated smoke detectors in the home. The damage estimate is about $60,000. Aside from the woman, there were no other injuries.

Three county high school seniors are breathing a sigh of relief after they each got word that they would be receiving $20,000 scholarships from the Michael and Susan Dell Foundation. Shafa Alam of North County, Bianca Guffey of Southern, and Ana Hernadez Valcarcel of Broadneck won the award plus laptops and printers to kick off their college careers in style! What’s cool about these scholarships is that they are not based on academics–of course, they play a role, but it is individually based on a student’s desire and ability to overcome barriers and achieve their goals! And to help them out, Dell also provides mentoring, networking communities, and other resources during their college days! What a great deal and congrats to all three. I suspect we’ll be hearing great things!

More dates for your calendar. June 4th. It is the 2nd Annual Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival–despite the first one being in 2019! But Annapolis Pride announced the theme, grand marshals, and unveiled a way cool logo designed by the uber-creative peeps at Liquified Creative. The theme is “Many Faces, One Pride” which is a nod to the skin tones, genders, sexualities, religions, and abilities that make up the LGBTQ+ community. The logo is an artistic rendering of the State House dome wrapped in people of all colors, genders, sexualities, and abilities and all of the colors of the LBGTQ+ community! Really a striking design. And the Grand Marshals … yes there are three.. are Abbie Ellicott the leader of the coalition of LGB TQ+ students, Drake Smith the former Student Member of the Board of Education, and Billie Hoard, the Gay-Straight Alliance sponsor at Chesapeake High. And I will say that if 2019 is any indication.. coupled with 3 years to plan this puppy—this parade and fest will be off the charts! I am trying to talk founder, Jeremy Browning into a podcast–so if anyone is friends with him–put the pressure on him!

And some pod news…look for a bonus podcast later today–likely at noon with Todd Snider.. fun conversation and a better show at Rams Head on the 18th…but tickets are limited now. I’m talking to April Nyman this morning from the Arts Council for Anne Arundel County and the Paint the Town Gala so watch for that too! On Saturday for our local business spotlight–the Junior League of Annapolis and next Saturday–Unity Gardens!

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you our sponsors for this Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, Roof Guy Annapolis, and Rehab 2 Perform!

OK, so now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is standing by with your locally forecast weather report. And because it’s Wednesday, we have Bridgett aka Beepr Buzz with all your music news in Annapolis After Dark! All that in just a bit!

