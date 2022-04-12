April 12, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Road Rage. New Chief of Staff. Community Survey. Tickets to The Four Tops!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

State Police are investigating a road rage incident with shots fired that sent a man to shock-trauma. Annapolis Mayor Buckley did his state of the city address and also hired a campaign staffer as the new Chief of Staff! The results from Anne Arundel Community College’s semi-annual survey on local issues are out! True North: Sailing to Salvation features Annapolis and our Veteran sailing community and will be aired on MPT on April 21st at 730pm. We’re giving away tickets to see The Four Tops at Maryland Hall courtesy of Rams Head On Stage.

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Tuesday, April 12th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Last night marked my return to trivia in two years and it was miserable! The trivia was fine I guess, but The Graduate also booked a very large and loud political party in the same room. So, it was pretty miserable between the crappy service, not being able to hear anyone and lobbyist asses in everyone’s face. Graduate..do better. And to the pols and lobbyists..seeya! OK, enough of that, let’s get into the news, shall we?

The Maryland State Police are investigating a road rage case in Hanover. Sunday afternoon, a grey sedan, possibly a BMW, opened fire on another car northbound 295 near Arundel Mills Boulevard. Witnesses said they saw several flashes come from the suspect car that fled the scene. The victim was hit and flown to shock trauma and we do not know the status of his condition. If anyone may have seen anything, please call the State Police at 410-761-5130.

Annapolis Mayor Gavin Buckley introduced his budget for the next fiscal year at last night’s council meeting. We have not seen the budget yet but will get a hold of a copy and see what is hidden inside. The budget must be passed by June 30th. I do suspect that Ward 8 Alderman Ross Arnett will have issues and scream about the deficit and decry the way the council kicks their responsibility down the road before he does the 180 and votes in favor of it. Also last night, Mayor Buckley announced that he has hired a campaign staffer as his new Chief of Staff to replace the retiring Susy Smith. Cate Pettit moved to Annapolis from Buckley’s homeland–Australia in 2016, volunteered with his 2017 campaign, lived in Annapolis until 2019 when she returned to Australia and is now back. According to City Hall, she has extensive experience in government, community, and politics. She will officially start on the 18th and will earn $106,000 per year!

The results are in.. the Anne Arundel Community College’s Center for the Study of Local Issues released the results of the semi-annual survey. We have the whole 198-page document on EyeOnAnnapolis.net that you can read or download, but some key takeaways are that we are now much more concerned about crime and inflation rather than COVID. Only 40% say the county is moving in the right direction. Approval ratings…Biden at 46%, Hogan at 76%, and Pittman at 47%. As to bodies, County Council 49%, General Assembly 42%, Board of Education 36%, US Congress 19%. Crystal balling the upcoming elections, for Republican County Executive, Jessica Haire nudged out Herb McMillan 20% to 15%, but the majority did not favor any candidate or did not know enough. Pittman was slightly ahead of a republican challenger 30% to 25%, but again the majority said they needed more information and it depended on who the candidate was for the Republicans. In the Governor race, Kelly Schulz led Dan Cox 20% to 7% and the rest were unfamiliar or had not decided. On the Democratic side, Comptroller Franchot was at 13% and Wes Moore at 10%. Laura Neuman came in at 4% and the rest of that really crowded field was below that. Pretty wonky stuff and pretty interesting too. And if you participated from our link that we emailed to you, I’ll be sending out the results shortly!

Save April 21st at 7:30 pm on your calendar. Annapolis will be making a major appearance in a film to be aired called True North: Sailing to Salvation. It is all about the veteran sailing community in Annapolis and the healing ways of the Chesapeake Bay. Produced and directed by Suzie Galler–who lives locally. She is creating a whole series and this will air as MPT celebrates the Chesapeake Bay Programming Week. Definitely check it out–I saw it at the Annapolis Film Festival and it was great.

And finally, it’s ticket Tuesday from Rams Head On Stage. Who wants to see The Four Tops TOMORROW night at Maryland Hall? Well, I can’t help myself, I am gonna do the same old song, Send a public tweet–not a DM saying that you are trying to win Four Tops tickets from Eye On Annapolis and Rams Head On Stage— and tag us and Rams Head! I’ll pick a winner later tonight. If you win, tickets will be at the box office at Maryland Hall for you. And I will contact you on Twitter if you win, so keep an eye out. If you miss it, I will also announce it on tomorrow’s DNB. And make sure you check out all the other great shows coming up at RamsHeadOnStage.com.

Podcast news. Up this Saturday on the local business spotlight, the Junior League of Annapolis, and NEXT Saturday–Unity Gardens! Again, keep the suggestions coming. And keep letting your friends know about the Daily News Brief–SO much appreciated!

OK, that's it for the news

So now, hang tight, we have George Young from DCMDVA Weather standing by with your locally forecast weather report.

