April 11, 2022 | Daily News Brief | The Mall Is NOT Closing. Garage Update. Another Library Perk. Homestead Gardens News!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

SPONSORS: Many thanks to our sponsors… Solar Energy Services because solar should be in your future!

The Kristi Neidhardt Team. If you are looking to buy or sell your home, give Kristi a call at 888-860-7369!

And Annapolis Film Festival

Today…

The mall is not closing, but it will be sold. An update on the closure of the Hillman Garage. A new awesome perk from the Anne Arundel County Public Library. Tour de Talbot bike ride–come join us! Speaker series at Homestead Gardens. A heads up on a GREAT Ticket Tuesday concert giveaway. Some pod news and well wishes for the legislature as they head out of town!

Ann Alsina from CovingtonAlsina is here with your Monday Money Report!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am and available wherever you get your podcasts and also on our social media platforms–All Annapolis and Eye On Annapolis (FB) and @eyeonannapolis (TW)

NOTE: For hearing impaired subscribers, a full transcript is available on Eye On Annapolis.

CONNECT WITH US! LOTS OF WAYS: http://bit.ly/EOAConnect

The Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief is produced every Monday through Friday at 6:00 am. Subscribing is free and the easiest way to make sure you get your news delivered right to your device each day. All the links you need are below!

Where to find the DNB...

All content ©2022, JVE Group, Inc. | Eye On Annapolis

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it is Monday, April 11th 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

I hope you all had a great weekend! Mine was! Friday was the always fun Bacon Brothers at the Rams Head On Stage and on Saturday, against my own advice, I ventured to a bar in Essex over the weekend called Crazy Tuna. Fun location right on the water and fun time dancing to Weird Science! OK, we have news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Big news for the mall. And let me dispel rumors I heard this weekend! The mall IS NOT closing. The news is that the French company that owns all of the Westfield malls has said that they plan to sell all of their US-based properties by the end of 2023 including the Annapolis Mall due to the changing habits of shoppers. We don’t know a lot so we don’t know if they will try to sell them as a lot, or individually. Time will tell, but the chances of the mall going away are very slim. If I had to guess, Simon Properties might pick it up. They already own many other malls across the country including Arundel Mills, Potomac Mills, and the 3rd largest mall in the US–King of Prussia Mall outside of Philly. Simon also bought JC Penney out of bankruptcy, so they have a little more skin in the game. Of course, if you have half a billion sitting around, you can probably get in on the action too. Of course, we could also be looking at a huge retail shift as well.. the 60s were all about strip centers, and the 70s saw the malls. We may be seeing something else coming down the pike. But for now, your favorite store at the mall is planning to stay!

Last week we mentioned the Library is planning a Human Library in May. Well, now they have another perk for cardholders–which is free and everyone needs to have a library card. But now, you can check out a pass to visit the Hammond Harwood House Museum in Annapolis. The passes are good for four people and you can check them out and return them at any county library–and they are only valid for 7 days!. And now is a good time to go and check out the Charles Willson Peale exhibit from a great American painter!

As expected, the start of the construction of the new Hillman Garage that was supposed to start in January has now been pushed back to May 2. According to an email sent by Ward 1 Alderwoman Elly Tierney, she feels that construction will take 14 months. Barring any issues, that puts completion on July 1, 2023. But she also said that a contract has not yet been signed between the City and the contractor–so that might prove to be an issue. Construction is planned to be from 7 am to 4 pm and the only road closure will be Gorman Street. And if you are parking in some street parking after construction begins, read the signs..what might have been free will be paid now via an app. And the cost will be as high as $4 per hour. The best bet is to use the other garages and use the various shuttle and circulator options! All the details on that are at accessannapolis.com. On some unintended consequences, Tierney’s email addressed how parents would handle babysitters, dog walkers, and guests–the answer was to use a visitor pass or pay $4 per hour to park but only up to two hours.

As we begin to wrap up, a few things for your calendar! I did this last year and am looking forward to it again this year. Tour de Talbot–it’s a 30, 40, or 62.5-mile bike ride in, appropriately enough, Talbot county. Wide roads. Little traffic. Incredible Scenery–and this is the deal sealer for me…next to no hills. Bonus–a trip on the Oxford Ferry! We recorded a podcast with Heather Grant on this so keep an ear open for that. But to find out more, tourdetalbot.org

Homestead Gardens has launched a speaker series for the spring–all about pizza making…no gardening. All gardening. On the 13th, rare and exotic houseplants, the 20th is foodscaping, 23rd is growing edibles in containers, 23rd and 24th is their herb and veggie weekend, the 30th is Growing and preparing Asian veggies, and it continues through May. You can check it out at EyeOnAnnapolis.net or HomesteadGardens.com

Today is the final day of the legislative session. It ends at midnight. To the legislators, don’t let the door hit you in the butt on the way out! Annapolitans will regain their town for a month or so until Memorial Day hits! Hey here’s a heads up.. tomorrow, we’re giving away tickets to see The Four Tops at Maryland Hall for our Ticket Tuesday Giveaway.. so make sure you are listening!

Some podcast info you need..hopefully, you caught our Local Business Spotlight on that great new fitness option at the Annapolis Town Center–Snap Fitness. Next weekend–Unity Gardens! And I think there may be a bonus pod or two this week as well! Of course, if you have any suggestions for business spotlights–send them my way.

OK, that’s it for the news, but first a quick thank you to our sponsors for today’s Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, The Roof Guy Annapolis, and Alpha Engineering!

Alrighty, it is Monday, and Ann Alsina from Covington Alsina is here with your Monday Money Report. And of course, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather. All that coming up in just a bit!

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Daily News Brief, Local News, NEWS, Podcast