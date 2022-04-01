April 1, 2022 | Daily News Brief | Vandalism Arrest. Map Ruling Appeal.Events Galore!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

Police arrested a Glen Burnie man for vandalizing roads and buildings with swastikas. Attorney General Frosh is appealing the decision by a judge that ruled the new legislative maps unconstitutional. Beware of April Fools Day. Film Fest and WIng Fest this weekend. Book Fest next weekend. Pod news, and a stellar lineup of tickets to give away from Rams Head On Stage!

And as usual, George from DCMDVA Weather is here with your local weather forecast! Please download their APP so you can keep on top of the local weather scene!

TRANSCRIPT:

Good morning, it’s Friday, April 1st, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

OK, last night was a blast at the opening night for the Annapolis Film Festival. Maybe too much of a blast. I am dragging this morning, but ready to get out and see some flicks over the next three days. If you don’t have your passes or tickets yet—definitely do that–annapolisfilmfestival.org is where you want to go. OK, so let’s get into today’s news…shall we?

This is a warning to everyone. Be suspect of everything you read or hear today. It IS April Fool’s Day. And I only warn you about this because I did not have the time to pull off my own trick this year–next year. You’ve been warned!

Anne Arundel County Police made an arrest in a disturbing vandalism case. On Monday morning police were called to the Elvaton Town community for multiple acts of vandalism. Someone had painted swastikas on the roadways and on a community-owned building. As police began investigating, and I am guessing that means checking out the video from the Ring cameras that almost everyone has, and came up with a suspect. They arrested a 22-year old man from Glen Burnie and charged him with numerous destruction of property offenses, use of a hate symbol, and religious crime offenses.

In other legal news, Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is appealing the judge’s ruling that the gerrymandered maps submitted by the legislature were unconstitutional. This was expected. These maps determine the boundaries of the legislative district based on census data. The democrat-led legislature has drawn the maps to ensure that they remain in the majority. The one submitted by a bi-partisan panel was rejected as it was drawn where it might be possible for the democrats to lose a few seats but still remain in the majority. This appeal has been expedited and no date has been set, but the primary was already moved back a month to July 19th, and the deadline to file to run for office is on April 15th. Just adding to the confusion.

And as we begin to wrap, let’s talk about a couple of happenings around town that are coming up! I forgot about this but Mission Escape Rooms has a new room to check out and you can use the code ALLANNAPOLIS to save 20% off all of your tickets, This expires on the 1st of April. The Maryland Chicken Wing Festival is tomorrow and Bridgett’s discount code to save $5 off every ticket is BEEPCHICKEN… so get your tickets and save a few bucks. The Annapolis Film Festival is happening and tickets and passes are still available at annapolisfilmfestival.org-. Next Saturday is the free Annapolis Book Fair at Key School, so definitely want to get to that!

And Rams Head just sent me a list of free tickets to give away on Tuesdays..and it is a great list… The Rascals, Tab Benoit, Four Tops, The Zombies. Iron Butterfly, Livingston Taylor, Eric Hutchinson, and KT Tunstall are some of them….so definitely check us out on Tuesdays!

And, that’s it for the news but here’s some podcast news for you. Tomorrow on the Local Business Spotlight Liquor Mart and Deli and next Saturday is Snap Fitness. Look for a bonus pod with mary from the Annapolis Boat Shows as we talk about the Bay Bridge Boat Show and the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show both coming into town later this month.

And finally., as always, thank you for listening and if you are somewhere where you can leave a rating or a review, please do. And make sure you let your friends, family, and colleagues know to FOLLOW us. It really does help!

A quick thank you to our sponsors for the Daily News Brief– Solar Energy Services, the Kristi Neidhardt Team of Northrop Realty, a Long and Foster Company, and The Annapolis Film Festival!

It’s Friday, so I will take this time to just say have a great weekend, be nice to others, do something fun, watch a film or two, and keep shopping local. Other than that, we’ll see you on Monday. Now, hang tight, George Young from DCMDVA Weather is here with your locally forecast weather report. All that in just a bit.

