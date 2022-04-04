April 04, 2022 | Daily News Brief | What A Weekend! Weed On The Way. Scam Alert. Lawsuits for City and Schools. A Gala!

Give us about ten minutes a day and we will give you all the local news, local sports, local weather, and local events you can handle.

Today…

An amazing weekend in Annapolis! Attorney General issues warning about payment app scams. HACA, Annapolis and the Anne Arundel County Public Schools are all facing multi-million dollar lawsuits. It looks like legalized marijuana will be on the ballot come November. The Hospice is having a gala and you should go. And a bunch of podcast news!

Good morning, it is Monday, April 4th, 2022 and THIS is your Eye On Annapolis Daily News Brief.

Wow-what a fantastic weekend! The Annapolis Film Festival was fantastic. When they hit the theaters, see Emily the Criminal, The Automat, and Yelling Fire in an Empty Theater–all outstanding! The Maryland Chicken Wing Festival was amazing as well and The Reagan Years brought it. And the Martin Luther King Parade was equally as good. All in all a great weekend (if not tiring) in Annapolis! OK, we have news, so let’s get into it, shall we?

Attorney General Frosh is warning of scams once again. Mobile payment scams are popular now it seems and a lot of people are falling for them. What is happening is that you may get a request for help from a friend or for tech support or payment of a past-due bill with a request to use Venmo or CashApp. They don’t offer the same protections as a credit or debit card and should be treated as cash…you lose it, you lose it! But because they are linked to your bank account, a shrewd scammer could wipe you out. Only make payments to people you know are legit and that you are expecting or that you initiate. If you get an unexpected request, call them first to verify that they need the funds. And something I have been seeing a LOT of lately is texts from strange numbers asking for a click on a link to accept a shipment, verify an order, finalize something, etc. Like with email, if you are not expecting a link–better to leave it unclicked. The world will not end.

The Capital reported over the weekend that the Anne Arundel County Public Schools, HACA, and the City of Annapolis could all be out several million dollars if several lawsuits are successful. Apparently, the school system suspended a Severna Park High Schooler for using blackface in a photo sent to friends. This happened after school. And it was not black face but gold facepaint worn to a school pep rally earlier in the day. They tried to appeal a suspension but the school upheld it and now they are looking at a $4 million suit for the suspension claiming it was wrongful in that it was not blackface and it was not sent during school hours nor was it using any school resources. The suit says that she was subject to cyberbullying, in-person bullying, and exclusion from her friends’ group as a result of the suspension. And in the HACA City of Annapolis suits.. a judge has ruled that they can proceed after the City tried to stop them. This suit is likely to be a class-action suit alleging that the City was discriminatory in its inspection programs by not inspecting HACA units leading to unhealthy conditions, negative health effects, and even death. The judge, A US District Court Judge threw out most of the City’s objections to the suit and motions to dismiss. This too is a multi-million dollar lawsuit against both entities and comes on the heels of dual million dollar settlements for racial discrimination a few years back.

Looks like come November, the voters may be making a decision on legalized marijuana. The House of Delegates and Senate are on board with allowing possession of up to 1.5 ounces. 1.5 ounces to 2.5 ounces would be a civil citation, and more than that would be illegal and considered intent to distribute. Homes could grow two plants, but they need to be out of public view and inaccessible to passers-by. Another bill is taking that out of the hands of the legislature and putting the question on the ballot in November. Hogan is likely to veto this, so everyone is racing to get it to his desk ASAP so they still have a chance to override it before they adjourn on April 11th. Currently, the legislature has a veto-proof majority.

A little bit out, but April 9th is a date for a great party–maybe see if that tux needs to be let out to accommodate that COVID 15. But the Hospice of the Chesapeake will be hosting their gala again this year in person (first time in two years) at the Live! Hotel at Arundel Mills. In case you missed them at the Wing Festival, the always-fun Reagan Years will be playing and of course some amazing dinner, drinks, and auction items. The theme this year is Under a Tuscan Sky and tickets are on sale now…so check if the fancy duds fit, and then go buy a ticket at hospicechesapeake.org/2022-gala

Some podcast info you need..hopefully, you caught Liquor Mart & Deli this past Saturday–no go get a sammy. This Saturday.. a great new fitness option at the Annapolis Town Center–Snap Fitness. We dropped a boat shop pod on Friday too–lots of great stuff coming up at the Bay Bridge and Annapolis Spring Sailboat Shows. And we’re talking to some great peeps in the next few days… The Zombies, 10,000 Maniacs, Bean Rush Cafe, and a few more! Of course, if you have any suggestions for business spotlights–send them my way. And to those who found me at the film fest and said they appreciated the ones I did with the directors–thank you. I appreciate you listening!

