Anne Arundel County Announces Grants for Family Caregivers

County Executive Steuart Pittman and the Department of Aging and Disabilities announced a new grant program available for family caregivers. The program will allow family caregivers to enroll their loved ones in adult day center programs.

“These grants will give residents who act as family caregivers an opportunity. An opportunity to provide sorely-needed support and socialization for their loved ones, and an opportunity to get back some of the personal time that they need to recharge,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said.

Funding through Administration for Community Living’s American Rescue Plan Act will allow Anne Arundel County family caregivers to enroll their loved one in either Woods Adult Day Care Center or Active Day Annapolis for 12 visits. The caregiver will have the ability to choose the number of weekly sessions that work best for themselves and for the care recipient.

“We are very grateful for this funding from the federal and state entities that support Aging and Disability services”, said Karrisa Kelly, Director of the Department of Aging and Disabilities. “These funds will allow us to further support the community in the overall health and wellness of older adults, people with disabilities, and caregivers here in Anne Arundel County.”

The adult day centers will provide the care recipients with an opportunity for socialization while being cared for by a team of staff that includes nurses, social workers, aides, activity professionals, and other healthcare professionals. In addition, the program will offer hours of respite and relief to family caregivers so they also have a chance to socialize, relax, and recharge.

Older adults with dementia or other disabilities who live in Anne Arundel County, along with their caregivers, have experienced significant challenges due to the isolation imposed by COVID-19. Family members note the significant cognitive declines in their loved ones and often acknowledge that the added stress imposed by the pandemic has left the caregivers themselves feeling lonely and depressed.

Program eligibility for these grants aligns with the requirements set by the Administration for Community Living for federally funded caregiver support programs:

Adult family members or other informal/unpaid caregivers age 18 and older providing care to individuals 60 years of age and older;

Adult family members or other informal/unpaid caregivers age 18 and older providing care to individuals of any age with a diagnosis of dementia;

Older relatives, including parents, age 55 and older providing care to adults ages 18-59 with disabilities.

The person receiving care must be a resident of Anne Arundel County.

To learn more information about this grant opportunity and how to apply, please call (410) 222-4339 or (410) 222-4375. TTY users, please call via Maryland Relay 7-1-1. All materials are available in alternate formats upon request.

