Annapolis Police Investigating Shooting in West Annapolis 7-Eleven

April 04, 2022, 11:49 AM

The Annapolis Police are investigating a shooting that appears to have occurred in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven convenience store on Taylor Avenue in West Annapolis.

On Saturday,  April 2, 2022, at approximately 3:15 am, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 7-Eleven convenience store located in the 600 block of Taylor Ave for a call of shots fired.

Upon arrival, police were unable to locate the clerk in the business. Evidence that a shooting took place was located outside of the business.

Detectives learned that an altercation took place between an employee of the business and at least two patrons of the business.

As of this reporting, no injuries or property damage was reported. Detectives are currently investigating this shooting.

Category: Crime News, Local News

