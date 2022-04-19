Annapolis Man Dies After Tree Collapses Onto Home

UPDATE: From Anne Arundel County Fire Department:

Firefighters responded to a report of a tree that had fallen into a home with occupants trapped. They arrived and found a large oak tree had fallen into the house, causing extensive structural damage, especially in the area of a second-floor bedroom. Five occupants were reported to have been in the home at the time of the incident. Two adult occupants were able to self-rescue prior to the fire department’s arrival. The other three occupants were trapped in an upstairs bedroom that had sustained significant structural damage. Two of the trapped occupants were rescued by fire department personnel, including a juvenile and an adult female in her 40s. The juvenile was treated by medics on the scene and released, the adult female was transported to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries. The third occupant trapped was a male in his 40s who was pronounced deceased on the scene. Special Operations Collapse Rescue Team members stabilized the area and extricated all occupants in about one hour and 30 minutes. The adult male victim was declared deceased at the scene.

An Annapolis man was killed and three other residents were injured when a large tree collapsed onto their home after a day-long, soaking, rain.

Just before 10:00 pm, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department was dispatched to the 900 block of Holly Drive West for a large tree into a dwelling.

Up0n arrival, rescue crews discovered one resident in the front yard, and three others, a husband, wife, and child, were trapped.

The grandparent (in the front yard) suffered minor injuries, the child and wife were rescued and the husband was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The mother was taken to a trauma center with life-threatening injuries and the child was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

This is the second fatality in the County this year where a tree collapsed on a home killing an occupant. On February 22, 2022, a woman was killed when a tree collapsed into her Crofton home.

