Annapolis Green Ready to Kick Gas Again on April 22nd

On Friday, April 22, Annapolis Green will celebrate Earth Day with an evening of live music, Plein air painting, and more than 30 gleaming electric vehicles. EVs of all makes and models—from the BMW iX and Tesla Model S to the Volkswagen e-Golf, Mustang Mach-E, and Zero Motorcycle will line West Street from Church Circle down to Cathedral Street from 6:00 pm-9:00 pm for this fun family event.

“Driving electric is normal now. There are many models at price levels for just about every budget,” said Annapolis Green co-founder Lynne Forsman. “It’s the transportation of the future and it’s here now. (delete “) It seems fitting to celebrate Earth Day by bringing the Annapolis community together for an evening of EVs and entertainment.”

“Transportation is a leading source of air pollution and driving electric is one of the most impactful ways each of us can help change that,” said Elvia Thompson, Annapolis Green co-founder and president emerita. “Driving electric is one way we can mitigate the effects of Climate Change while cutting vehicle operating costs.”

People interested in driving an electric vehicle or those simply curious about the future of automobiles, motorcycles, trucks, and bicycles will find local dealerships showcasing the latest EV technology. Most of the vehicles will be brought by individual car owners who are eager to answer questions and share their experiences. Environmental non-profits will up eventgoers’ eco-IQ with fascinating—and sometimes alarming—facts about the effects of climate change on our area while area green businesses will feature their products and services. Kids can stretch their creativity with rock painting while adults take their chance on the 24-hour overnight Tesla experience of driving a model 3 or Y as our raffle fundraiser.

Kick Gas! In Annapolis: Drive Electric Earth Day is presented in partnership with the Inner West Street Association and the Electric Vehicle Association of Greater DC (EVADC). Admission is free and attendees are encouraged to take advantage of exclusive Earth Day specials and promotions offered by participating shops, galleries, and restaurants throughout the evening.

“We are grateful to our sponsors and supporters for making this wonderful evening possible,” said Annapolis Green executive director Maggie Hughes. “Our programs and initiatives grow increasingly robust and impactful each year, thanks in great part to the tremendous support Annapolis Green receives from the City and County, its residents, and area businesses. Every contribution helps us make Greater Annapolis a greener, more sustainable place to live and work.”

Kick Gas! In Annapolis: Drive Electric Earth Day event sponsors include BMW of Annapolis, Fitzway Volkswagen Annapolis and Annapolis Performance Coatings LLC. Supporting sponsors to date are Kristi Neidhardt Team, HD Squared Architects, J.B. Voigt Aerial Photography, and Graduate Annapolis. Drive Electric Earth Day is a national campaign to share information about electric vehicles throughout the month of April.

