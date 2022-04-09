Annapolis Declares April as “Flood Awareness Month”

April is the second Maryland Flood Awareness Month, as proclaimed by Governor Larry Hogan. Flooding is the number one natural hazard in Maryland. Annapolis’ miles of river, creek, and stream shoreline make properties, roads, and bridges, particularly at risk from the effects of regular tidal (or nuisance) flooding as well as storm surge.

“The City is undertaking immediate and long-term solutions to protect residents and businesses from flooding and recently completed an evaluation of flood risks and existing protections,” said Deputy City Manager for Resilience and Sustainability Jacqueline Guild. “We are now ready to submit an application to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for a Community Rating that can provide discounts to property owners on flood insurance premiums.”

Guild continued, “the City is focused on building resilience to flooding through large scale infrastructure projects such as the flood mitigation aspects incorporated into the City Dock Action Plan, building wet wells, rerouting storm drains, and green infrastructure projects such as stream, river, and wetland restoration. Priority projects will address areas deemed vulnerable due to geography, location of critical assets that provide City services (medical, fire, police, roads), and lack of stormwater control in communities that predate stormwater control requirements.”

You don’t have to live or have your business on or even near the water to flood. Flooding can result from rainfall or even a broken pipe, and the occurrence of short duration/high-intensity rain events has become more common and is predicted to continue to increase due to climate change.

“Floods can develop slowly, while others can develop in minutes,” says Kevin Simmons, Director of the City of Annapolis Office of Emergency Management. “It’s important to be familiar with flooding warning signs including unusually high tides, overflowing rivers and streams, consistent heavy rains, and saturated ground.”

In addition, Annapolis residents should know the difference between a flood watch and a flood warning. A flood watch indicates that a flood is possible in the area. A flood warning indicates that flooding has already begun or will begin soon in the area.

The Office of Emergency Management is asking residents to know, plan, and act this Flood Awareness Month. “Know” your flood vulnerability. “Plan” ahead of time in the event your home or business is affected by floods. Finally, “act” by sharing your knowledge with friends and neighbors.

All month, the City of Annapolis’s social media channels will feature tips to help residents and businesses to be proactive in protecting themselves by preparing their homes and workplaces, developing an emergency plan, and knowing what to do when a flood is approaching. Taking action today can save lives and property.

FLOODING SAFETY TIPS:

Listen to news and weather reports to learn about the potential for flooding

To prepare for a potential flooding event, secure your home, bring in outdoor furniture and move essential items to the upper floors;

During a flash flooding event, move to higher ground;

Turn off utilities at the main switch. Do not touch electrical equipment if you are wet or standing in water;

Avoid walking or driving through floodwaters. Just six inches of moving water can knock you down, and two feet of water can sweep your vehicle away. Follow FEMA advice to “Turn Around, Don’t Drown!”;

Know the location of the nearest shelter;

If floodwaters rise around your car but the water is not moving, abandon the car and move to higher ground.

Do not leave the car and enter moving water;

Avoid camping or parking along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning; and

If you don’t have flood insurance, you likely aren’t covered by hidden risks that can lead to flooding. Protect your home from the unexpected with a flood insurance policy from the National Flood Insurance Program (https://www.fema.gov/flood-insurance).

In addition to these individual steps, the City is being proactive to mitigate flooding. Planned and ongoing projects include:

Application to the FEMA Community Rating System which could lower flood insurance bills;

Renewal of the Hazard Mitigation Plan and the drafting of the new Flood Resilience Plan;

Extensive flood protections in the vicinity of City Dock (Dock Street and Compromise Street) to include pumping stations and other innovations.

