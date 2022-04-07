Annapolis Book Festival Returns to Key School This Weekend
Key School has announced the initial line-up for the 19th annual Annapolis Book Festival. Among the many distinguished speakers slated to join the premiere community event on Saturday, April 9 include:
- U.S. Congressman for the 8th District of Maryland, author and lead House manager of the second impeachment trial Rep. Jamie Raskin
- Emmy award-winning journalist Terence Smith
- Bestselling author of one of the New York Times ten best books of 2021 Clint Smith
- Award-winning journalist and Washington bureau chief of USA Today Susan Page
- Bestselling thriller writer Jeffery Deaver
- Award-winning journalists John Woodrow Cox and Cecilia Kang
- Chief executive at PEN America Suzanne Nossel
- Investigative journalist and author of one of the Washington Post’s ten best books of 2021 Craig Whitlock
- Best-selling thriller writers Dan Fesperman and John Gilstrap
- Veteran journalist and memoirist Leslie Gray Streeter
- Senior fellow at the Brennan Center for Justice Theodore R. Johnson
- MacArthur Fellow and conservationist Edith Widder
- President of the National Immigration Forum Ali Noorani
- Children and young adult book author and co-founder of We Need Diverse Books Ellen Oh
- Foodie and memoirist Hannah Howard
Now in its 19th year, the Annapolis Book Festival is one of the premier community events in the region. The Festival brings together nationally and internationally renowned authors with thousands of book fans for author talks, panel discussions, book signings, and other activities. Interactive, multi-generational, and free of charge, the Festival has something for book lovers of all ages.
Combining entertainment, children’s activities, and food trucks with compelling author panels, the Festival attracts more than 3,000 attendees each year.
The Annapolis Book Festival will be held on the campus of Key School at 534 Hillsmere Drive, Annapolis, MD, 21403 on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m
2022 Annapolis Book Festival Authors
The following authors are presenting at the 2022 Festival:
- Kate Albus – A Place to Hang the Moon
- Jenn Bouchard – First Course
- John Woodrow Cox – Children Under Fire: An American Crisis
- Jeffery Deaver – The Midnight Lock: A Lincoln Rhyme Book
- Dan Fesperman – The Cover Wife
- Jay Fleming – Island Life
- John Gilstrap – Blue Fire: A Victoria Emerson Thriller
- Jeffrey Greene – Masters of Tonewood: The Hidden Art of Fine Stringed-Instrument Making
- Nadia Hashimi – Sparks Like Stars
- Kristin Henning – The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth
- Hannah Howard – Plenty: A Memoir of Food and Family
- Theodore R. Johnson – When the Stars Begin to Fall: Overcoming Racism and Renewing the Promise of America
- Cecilia Kang – An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination (coauthor Sheera Frenkel)
- Chloe Dulce Louvouezo – Life, I Swear: Intimate Stories From Black Women on Identity, Healing, and Self-Trust
- Nilah Magruder – Wutaryoo
- Josh Mitchell – The Debt Trap: How Student Loans Became a National Catastrophe
- Ali Noorani – Crossing Borders: The Reconciliation of a Nation of Immigrants
- Suzanne Nossel – Dare to Speak: Defending Free Speech for All
- Ellen Oh – Finding Junie Kim
- Susan Page – Madam Speaker: Nancy Pelosi and the Lessons of Power
- Nicole Perlroth – This Is How They Tell Me the World Ends: The Cyberweapons Arms Race
- Jamie Raskin – Unthinkable: Trauma, Truth and Trials of American Democracy
- Constance Sayers – The Ladies of the Secret Circus
- Jeffrey Selingo – Who Gets In and Why: A Year Inside College Admissions
- Clint Smith – How the Word Is Passed: A Reckoning with the History of Slavery Across America
- Terence Smith – Four Wars, Five Presidents: A Reporter’s Journey from Jerusalem to Saigon to the White House
- William Stixrud – What Do You Say?: How to Talk with Kids to Build Motivation, Stress Tolerance, and a Happy Home (co-author Ned Johnson)
- Leslie Gray Streeter – Black Widow: A Sad-Funny Journey Through Grief for People Who Normally Avoid Books with Words Like “Journey” in the Title
- Adam Russell Taylor – A More Perfect Union: A New Vision for Building the Beloved Community
- John Della Volpe – Fight: How Gen Z Is Channeling Their Fear and Passion to Save America
- Craig Whitlock – The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War
- Edith Widder – Below the Edge of Darkness: A Memoir of Exploring Light and Life in the Deep Sea
- Xu Xi – The Art and Craft of Asian Stories (co-author Robin Hemley)
- John Yeigh – Win the Youth Sports Game: How Ordinary Kids Can Thrive
- Marisa Zeppieri – Chronically Fabulous: Finding Wholeness and Hope Living with Chronic Illness
For more information, please visit their website.
