Annapolis Based Pugh & Tiller PR Adds Six To Client Roster

Award-winning B2B public relations firm, Pugh & Tiller PR, announced today it has added multiple clients to its roster. These clients, which span several different industries, are located throughout the United States and Canada.

Pugh & Tiller is providing public relations services for the following companies:

Benezon: a 24-hour telemedicine service based in Florida;

ProNavigator: an insurtech solution provider based in Toronto;

Railfield Partners: a real estate investment firm headquartered in Maryland that specializes in multi-family housing;

Visbiome: a provider of probiotic supplements, also headquartered in Maryland;

Dream Finders Homes: a regional home builder headquartered in Florida; and

FutureAI.guru: an early-stage AI technology company headquartered in Washington, D.C.

“With the addition of these clients, Pugh & Tiller expands its depth in the technology, healthcare, and real estate industries, all of which represent key verticals for the firm,” says Matthew Pugh, Partner at Pugh & Tiller. “We welcome the opportunity to work with each of these companies to elevate their brands and position as thought leaders within their areas of focus.”

“It is our specialized knowledge and deep experience within the Public Relations field that truly sets us apart and distinguishes us from other firms,” says Pugh & Tiller Partner, Jessica Tiller. “We consistently deliver impactful and measurable results to each of our clients and in doing so have developed a reputation for moving the needle”

The expansion of Pugh & Tiller’s portfolio comes on the heels of the company being recognized for several industry awards, including PRNEWS (Agency Elite Top 100), The Daily Record (Best PR Agency in the publication’s 2021 Reader Rankings), Expertise.com (Top Baltimore area PR firms) for the ninth year running, and Ragan’s Media Relations Award, Honorable Mention in the Media Relations Strategy: Newsjacking Category.

