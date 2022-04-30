Annapolis 10-Mile Run Adds Non-Binary Option for Registration

For the first time, a non-binary option will be available for runner registration at the Annapolis 10 Mile Run. The 10-mile foot race, scheduled to be held on Sunday, August 28, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, is organized by the Annapolis Striders, Inc., an all-volunteer, nonprofit, and one of the largest running clubs in Maryland. Established in 1978, the striders promote physical fitness and mental well-being through distance running.

“The Annapolis 10 Mile Run is excited to be one of the first races in the country to fully include nonbinary runners,” said co-race director Rose Dziedzic. “We strive to be a race where all runners are included to challenge themselves on the best course in Annapolis.”

A few other races have begun to offer the option around the county and in November 2021, Zackary Harris became the first-ever non-binary division winner in the New York City marathon’s 50-year history. Division regulations require that there be a minimum number of registrants in the category in order for the results to be official in the runners’ stats and so Annapolis Striders is working with Annapolis Pride to help promote the event.

“Annapolis Pride is thrilled that the Annapolis Striders have added a non-binary option on their registration form, said Joe Toolan, board chair of Annapolis Pride. “Representation is so important for our non-binary and gender nonconforming family, and with an event as large as the 10-mile run, this option finally allows members of our community to register and feel seen, but representation does not stop there. Our hope is that this is a step in the right direction for the physical and mental wellbeing of non-binary and gender non-conforming runners, not only here in Annapolis, but for the running community as a whole.”

With its beautiful run through historic Annapolis and over the Severn River, the race has been listed as one of the top ten 10-mile races in the country by Runner’s World Magazine. The event draws between 3,500 and 4,000 athletes, about half of those travel from outside Maryland to come specifically for the event. The race has been selected as the RRCA Maryland 10 Mile Championship twice (2016, 2018) and the RRCA Eastern Region 10 Mile Championship twice (2017, 2020)

You may register online at the Annapolis Striders website at www.annapolisstriders.org

