Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

Annapolis 10-Mile Run Adds Non-Binary Option for Registration

| April 30, 2022, 10:37 AM

For the first time, a non-binary option will be available for runner registration at the Annapolis 10 Mile Run. The 10-mile foot race, scheduled to be held on Sunday, August 28, at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium, is organized by the Annapolis Striders, Inc., an all-volunteer, nonprofit, and one of the largest running clubs in Maryland. Established in 1978, the striders promote physical fitness and mental well-being through distance running.

“The Annapolis 10 Mile Run is excited to be one of the first races in the country to fully include nonbinary runners,” said co-race director Rose Dziedzic. “We strive to be a race where all runners are included to challenge themselves on the best course in Annapolis.”

A few other races have begun to offer the option around the county and in November 2021, Zackary Harris became the first-ever non-binary division winner in the New York City marathon’s 50-year history. Division regulations require that there be a minimum number of registrants in the category in order for the results to be official in the runners’ stats and so Annapolis Striders is working with Annapolis Pride to help promote the event.

“Annapolis Pride is thrilled that the Annapolis Striders have added a non-binary option on their registration form, said Joe Toolan, board chair of Annapolis Pride. “Representation is so important for our non-binary and gender nonconforming family, and with an event as large as the 10-mile run, this option finally allows members of our community to register and feel seen, but representation does not stop there. Our hope is that this is a step in the right direction for the physical and mental wellbeing of non-binary and gender non-conforming runners, not only here in Annapolis, but for the running community as a whole.”

Liquified Creative Annapolis

With its beautiful run through historic Annapolis and over the Severn River, the race has been listed as one of the top ten 10-mile races in the country by Runner’s World Magazine. The event draws between 3,500 and 4,000 athletes, about half of those travel from outside Maryland to come specifically for the event.  The race has been selected as the RRCA Maryland 10 Mile Championship twice (2016, 2018) and the RRCA Eastern Region 10 Mile Championship twice (2017, 2020)

You may register online at the Annapolis Striders website at www.annapolisstriders.org

Category: Events, LIFE IN THE AREA, Local News, NEWS, Post To FB, Sports

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake