American or European Roulette? We Answer These Questions and More!

What is the difference between European and American Roulette?

Anyone who has played roulette for at least a while (or maybe even less) knows that there is a difference between the most popular versions of the game – European and American. Many people have wondered why this is and if there is an actual need for this to be the case. Now, we bring you a quick comparison between the two versions and which makes the most sense to play if you are a fan. Well, they both make sense and you just need to pick the version you like from the list of best roulette sites available to you.

We will now walk you through some of the basic characteristics of the game and offer a conclusion as to which one may be better to try. But better is purely subjective and you will see for yourself that there are certain features that one has that the other doesn’t. This being said, you don’t need much to get the hang of either game or enjoy it as much as you want.

European Roulette: Everyone’s Favorite

European roulette is just that – the game is everyone’s favorite and it’s the grandfather of all other games of roulette. It is unique in that it comes with a single zero and is clear of any additional rules that allow you to focus on the gameplay experience purely.

European roulette is predicated on a single zero and as such, this means that you have a very little house edge to deal with. The 2.70% house edge is nothing that you need to worry about either as it will really boil down to you making smart wagers and trying to get the best payout for yourself.

Why does this matter? It’s simple – each zero on the wheel is actually to your detriment. If you had no zero, this would make the outside bets pay 50-50 and that would eventually make you rich. But alas, the zero is there to throw a spanner in the works and there is no way around it. One way or another, you have to deal with it.

Luckily, European Roulette is really about the version that offers you the best playing conditions. Well, there is a French Roulette, but it’s an upgraded European version.

What’s So Special about American Roulette?

When the United States got involved with roulette it simply had to make its own version of it. But the mavericks in the US figured out that two zeroes would be better than one – for the house that is. However, while you need to deal with a much worse house edge – 5.36% – this doesn’t mean the game is without its merits.

American Roulette is often cited as a more exciting version of the main one and we tend to agree. One of its strongest assets is the fact that you have a unique five-number bet that is simply not there in the European version. It’s based on the two zeros that are available in the version.

Overall, the game is just as open to strategic play. You can use Martingale or Fibonacci to get ahead and follow the exact same rules while keeping a small bet on the zeros to try and cover them both. It’s a fun version and one you will enjoy.

Which One to Pick?

Look, picking a version of roulette is a deeply personal thing and we would like not to interfere and offer advice. If you want to try and play in a more “boring” way but one that has the best chances of giving you a high chance of success, you may actually want to try and stick with European.

If you feel that the version is a little too ordinary and not really as exciting as you deserve, then there is an easy solution for you – you should most certainly go with American Roulette, because the double zero is definitely fun.

