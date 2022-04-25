After Lothian Shooting, Suspects Steal Victim’s Dirtbike

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating a shooting in Lothian.

On Friday, April 22, 2022, at approximately 4:30 pm Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the area of Berkley Court and Sands Road for shots heard in the area.

When officers arrived, they located an 18-year-old victim who advised he was riding his dirtbike when a dark-colored sedan pulled in front of him causing him to stop. The rear passenger of the vehicle got out and began shooting at him. The victim fled on foot and the dirtbike was stolen by the suspects.

Detectives located evidence of a shooting on the scene. There were no injuries reported, and detectives are investigating.

They are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-1960 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

Suspects: 4 black males, wearing face masks, driving a dark-colored large sedan

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Crime News, Local News, NEWS