Herb McMillan For Anne Arundel County Executive
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT <-----
--> Annapolis Restaurant Week <-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT APRIL APRIL APRIL<-----
--> THE VILLAGE AT PROVIDENCE POINT MAY MAY MAY<-----
--> <-----
--> Wes Adams For Anne Arundel Conty Circuit Court Judge <-----
“Herrmann
“Herrmann
Insert future code here--> 1-1 to 1-31 Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
STANDARD HERMAN AD--> Anne Arundel County Stop Smoking <-----
Herrmann 40--> “Herrmann <-----
MD Higher Education Commission Near Completer
Insert future code here
1-14-22 to 3-8-22 <------
-- October 21 - 1-14-22 <---------
Orioles Bud april 2020 to Sept 2020
“Nationals October 2019

5 Annapolis Businesses Cited For Serving Alcohol to Minors in Recent Check

| April 07, 2022, 12:10 PM

On April 6th, 2022, the Annapolis Police Department conducted a compliance check of liquor laws at several liquor retail establishments. During this operation, 13 establishments were checked for compliance.  Eight establishments were found to be compliant, and five were cited for serving alcohol to a minor. The non-compliant establishments were issued an Alcohol Beverage Control Infraction Citation.

The following businesses were checked and were in compliance:

  1. Adam’s Ribs
  2. Annapolis Smokehouse
  3. Armadillo’s
  4. Blackwall Hitch
  5. Davis’ Pub
  6. Grump’s Cafe
  7. Parole Liquors
  8. Sammy’s Italian Pizza Kitchen

The following businesses were not in compliance:

  1. Annapolis Wine and Spirits
  2. Forest Dr. Liquors
  3. Forward Brewing Co.
  4. Lighthouse Wine and Spirits
  5. Mission BBQ

This operation was funded through a grant from Anne Arundel, County focusing on preventing or reducing underage drinking, youth binge drinking, and/or alcohol-related crashes.

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB

About the Author - EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

Connect with the Author

Author's Website Facebook Twitter YouTube rss feed

«
»
Hospice of the Chesapeake