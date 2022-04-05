5 Annapolis Businesses Cited For Serving Alcohol to Minors in Recent Check

On April 6th, 2022, the Annapolis Police Department conducted a compliance check of liquor laws at several liquor retail establishments. During this operation, 13 establishments were checked for compliance. Eight establishments were found to be compliant, and five were cited for serving alcohol to a minor. The non-compliant establishments were issued an Alcohol Beverage Control Infraction Citation.

The following businesses were checked and were in compliance:

Adam’s Ribs Annapolis Smokehouse Armadillo’s Blackwall Hitch Davis’ Pub Grump’s Cafe Parole Liquors Sammy’s Italian Pizza Kitchen

The following businesses were not in compliance:

Annapolis Wine and Spirits Forest Dr. Liquors Forward Brewing Co. Lighthouse Wine and Spirits Mission BBQ

This operation was funded through a grant from Anne Arundel, County focusing on preventing or reducing underage drinking, youth binge drinking, and/or alcohol-related crashes.

