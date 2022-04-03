3 Finalists for SMOB to Debate on April 21

The three finalists for the 2022-2023 Student Member of the Board of Education (SMOB) will participate in a debate at 6 p.m. on April 21, 2022.

The finalists are:

Jaden Farris, South River High School

Oscar Fuentes, Northeast High School

Zachary McGrath, Severna Park High School

The debate will be broadcast live on AACPS-TV and on AACPS’ YouTube channel. The election to determine the candidate whose name will be forwarded to the governor for appointment will take place later this month.

The SMOB election is sponsored by the Chesapeake Regional Association of Student Councils. (CRASC). The student member is appointed by the Governor, serves a one-year term during his or her senior year of high school, and receives an $8,000 college scholarship. Anne Arundel’s student member is the only one in the nation on a local Board of Education with full voting rights.

CRASC’s constitution and bylaws call for high schools and middle schools in the county to be allotted a predetermined number of delegates, based on each school’s enrollment, at the election. Delegates will represent student government, the arts, athletics, and other extracurricular activities.

Those who wish to submit questions for the debate can do so by going to www.aacps.org/crasc and clicking on the link on the right side of the page. Students must log into the form using their school accounts.

AACPS-TV can be found on Channel 96 on Comcast and Broadstripe, and Channel 36 on Verizon. High-definition broadcasts can be seen on Channel 996 on Comcast, Channel 496 on Broadstripe, and Channel 1961 on Verizon.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet



Email

Print



Related

Category: Local News, NEWS, Post To FB