2022 Will Be Final Year For Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival

| April 05, 2022, 07:51 AM

The Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival will celebrate its final year in 2022.  After nearly a quarter-century of music, organizers announced that the 2022 festival, scheduled for May 21st and 22nd, will be the final.

It is with deep regret that we announce that 2022 will be the last year for the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival.

The festival scheduled for May 21st and 22nd 2022 at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, MD will end a 24-year run showcasing approximately 300 bands and bringing a world-class show to the Annapolis, DC, and Baltimore area, while raising over $1.4 million for local worthwhile causes.

Founder and organizer, Don Hooker said that he and his daughter, Sarah, had started the festival 24-years ago hoping to make a difference.  And they did.

To Don and Sarah, thank you for the music. Let’s see 2022 off with a bang!

Tickets to the Chesapeake Bay Blues Festival are available here.

