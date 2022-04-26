2022 Walk for the Woods Scheduled for April 30th

The Scenic Rivers Land Trust has once again partnered with the Anne Arundel County Department of Recreation and Parks to host Walk For The Woods, a day of guided hikes and public access to the Bacon Ridge Natural Area, which is County-owned but currently not completely open to the public. This is a relaxing day of enjoying our local woods!

Registration for the guided hikes and other activities is now open! Be sure to grab your spot early—popular hikes will fill up fast.

Guided Hikes

The lineup of guided hikes is being led throughout the day by experts in wildlife, native plants, birds, and more—including a new Nature Photography Hike.

Advanced registration is recommended, but not required. Hikes will be limited to a maximum of 25 participants. A few spots on each hike will be reserved for “walk in” registrations on the day of the event.

Guided Hike Schedule

7:30 am – Bird Hike with Oliver Griffin

8:00 am – Archaeology Hike with AA County Cultural Resources

8:30 am – Nature Photography Hike with Jack Turner

9:00 am – Woodland Hike with Mitch Keiler and Nancy Roth

9:30 am – Bird Hike with Oliver Griffin

10:00 am – Nature Hike for all ages with Dave Walbeck

10:30 am – Northern Trails Hike with Phil Ferrara

11:00 am – Reptile & Amphibians Hike with Robert and Rosemary Frezza

11:30 am – Northern Trails Hike with Andrew Garte

12:30 pm – Woodland Hike with Dave Walbeck

Programs and Activities

To allow for more participation, the “Say My Name” remembrance ceremony honoring the Crownsville State Hospital patients buried in the Crownsville Hospital Cemetery with only numbers to mark their graves will be offered at 10 am and 12 pm.

The Colby Rucker Memorial Self-led Naturalist Hike will be offered again this year, as well as the Critter Discovery (popular with kids and adults alike) with experts from Coastal Resources, Inc. Plus, the Scenic Rivers Land Trust is offering a new Spring Scavenger Hunt to add a little more fun to your hike.

Program and Activity Schedule

All Day – Colby Rucker Memorial Self-led Naturalist Hike

All Day – Photo Scavenger Hunt

10 am – Say My Name Remembrance Ceremony

10:30 am to 2:30 pm – Creek Critter Discovery with Coastal Resources

12 pm – Say My Name Remembrance Ceremony

Learn more and register here!

