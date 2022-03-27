Zachary’s Jewelers’ Constance Polamalu Named to 20 Under 40 List from Jewelers of America

Jewelers of America (JA), the national trade association for businesses serving the fine jewelry marketplace, has named Constance Polamalu as one of the recipients of the 20 Under 40 in Jewelry Retail List. Jewelers of America’s 20 Under 40 is a new recognition program that celebrates young professionals who exemplify leadership skills and a commitment to elevating jewelry retail for tomorrow’s jewelry consumers.

A panel of industry judges reviewed nominees from JA Retail Members across the country and had the difficult task of narrowing the applications down to the 20 individuals who best embody an ability to lead, innovate, and improve a jewelry store’s success while adhering to professional ethics. Constance was selected as one of the recipients of this prestigious award.

“Jewelers of America’s 20 Under 40 in Jewelry Retail List was designed to recognize young and talented individuals in all facets of the retail jewelry industry. Constance possesses all the qualities and leadership skills that will help to pave the way for a brighter future and the next generation of jewelry industry professionals,” says Jewelers of America President & CEO David Bonaparte.

“I was so excited to hear I was named one of 20 Under 40, ” said Constance. “This is a wonderful honor and I’m proud to know that the jewelry industry recognizes what we do at Zachary’s Jewelers as best in class! I’m fortunate to have an amazing mentor in Steve Samaras, an excellent team to work with, and the best community to serve.”

Zachary’s Jewelers owner Steve Samaras added, “I couldn’t be more proud of Constance because of the work she does every day here at Zachary’s. That others see it and recognize her for it is a nice bonus.”

Zachary’s Jewelers is a member of Jewelers of America, the national association for fine jewelry businesses with the most reputable jewelers in the United States, who are backed by a commitment to Jewelers of America’s Code of Professional Practices.

