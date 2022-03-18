Woman Dead, Husband In Critical Condition After Overnight House Fire

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department is investigating the County’s second fatal fire of the year. A Glen Burnie woman has died and her husband is in critical condition after an early morning fire on Greenwood Avenue.

At about 12:40 am on Friday, March 18, 2022, Anne Arundel County firefighters responded to 911 calls reporting a dwelling fire with occupants trapped in the unit block of Greenwood Avenue in Glen Burnie.

First arriving firefighters found a two-story home with smoke and flames visible.

While the fire was brought under control in about 45 minutes, a woman died at the scene and her husband was taken to the Burn Center at Johns Hopkins Bayview in critical condition.

The woman was removed from the second floor by firefighters and declared deceased at the scene after efforts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful. She is identified as Darlene Feeheley, 68. Her 72-year-old husband escaped the home before firefighters arrived. He was transported to the Burn Center at John Hopkins Bayview Hospital with injuries that were critical and possibly life-threatening.

One firefighter was transported to Baltimore Washington Medical Center with a minor eye injury.

42 firefighters from Anne Arundel County, Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI) Fire & Rescue Department, and Baltimore County Fire Department responded. There is no damage estimate and the home was equipped with one smoke detector which was activated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by members of the Anne Arundel County Fire Department Fire and Explosives Investigation Unit.

This is Anne Arundel County’s second fatal fire of 2022. On March 9, 2022, a 69-year-old man from Severn was killed in a fire at his home.

