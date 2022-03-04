Ways to Cope When Living With Alzheimer’s Disease

If you are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease or know somebody who is, then this article could be of great use. To say that living with Alzheimer’s disease is difficult is an understatement. Continue to read on in order to learn about the ways in which you or your loved one can cope when living with Alzheimer’s disease.

Seek support

One of the greatest things that you can do is to seek support. If you are living with Alzheimer’s, then be sure to reach out for help. Importantly, support can come in many forms:

Family help – if you are fortunate enough to have close friends and family, then it is advised that you ask for their help. Whether you want someone to talk to, someone to help you and support you with setting up reminders or prompts, or someone to help you cook or clean, there are many reasons as to why and how you can ask your family to support you.

Care help – if you are living with Alzheimer’s disease, you may find that living in assisted living communities such as Parc Provence St Louis could help you a lot. This is because when living in an assisted living community, everything is prepared and sorted for you. You won’t have to worry about the activities, chores, and duties of everyday life, as the staff will help you with everything you need.

Professional help – it is important that you visit your local general practitioner frequently and regularly so that they can support your medically. If anything ever goes wrong or does not feel right in terms of your health, contact your doctor as soon as you can. It is better to be safe than sorry. So, even if it is only minor pain or problem, visit them to see how they can help you.

Focus on short-term gains

Instead of worrying extensively about the future, be sure to live in the present and enjoy all the happy moments and memories you make. Living with Alzheimer’s can be painful and hard. However, if you can and where possible, do not focus too much on the negatives. That said, it is important to appreciate that this is much easier said than done. Try as hard as you can to live in the now and take full advantage of joyous moments. Surround yourself with supportive people, people who make you laugh, and do activities that you enjoy.

Exercise more

It can be very easy to forget to take care of your physical health when you have Alzheimer’s disease. However, it is very important that you do so. Try your best to exercise on a regular basis so that you can take care of your mental health and your physical wellbeing.

Importantly, do exercises that you enjoy! Exercise does not always have to be intense. Perhaps try going on a walk in a nearby park with a friend or a loved one or try out yoga.

